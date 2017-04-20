Fresche Solutions Named One of Montreal's Top Employers For 2017

Continued growth, opportunities for education and recognition of achievement help Fresche employees smile while they work

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Fresche Solutions, a leading provider of IBM i application management and modernization solutions, was recognized today as one of Montreal's Top Employers. This is the third year in a row that Fresche has been chosen as one of the most employee-friendly and forward-thinking companies in the region. Fresche does all of the following and more for employees:

Recognizes exceptional performance through a number of initiatives including on-the-spot awards, peer-to-peer recognition and long-service awards.

Provides a flexible working model, giving employees the ability to work from home.

Helps employees understand how they are contributing to company success, values their work and helps them really make a difference.

Provides opportunities for employees to keep their skills sharp through a variety of in-house training programs, tuition subsidies for job-related courses and subsidies for professional accreditation.

Maria Anzini, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Fresche, commented that "being chosen multiple consecutive years shows that Fresche takes employee satisfaction to heart. We qualified as a top employer by providing a wide variety of benefits, flexible working conditions and numerous opportunities for growth to our employees. We also go out of our way to recognize and reward achievement. When you appreciate your employees and give them room to grow, they like where they work, and they transmit their enthusiasm to customers. Fresche continues to be a place where people are happy to arrive in the morning.

We're especially proud of the opportunities for growth that we provide to our employees. They have numerous options to help them learn, stay current and develop new skills. We're always looking for ways to innovate; we know that growth is the key to employee satisfaction and we want to encourage it any way we can. Fresche grew significantly this year and is now the largest vendor in the IBM i space, second only to IBM itself, so opportunities for advancement are available in every department."

No matter where you are in your career, if you are enthusiastic and ready for growth, Fresche is a place where you can make a significant contribution - no matter your location. We have been chosen one of Montreal's Top Employers, but our benefits and philosophy extend worldwide to our many Fresche offices. Our diversified cultures around the world are a vital part of our success.

About Montreal's Top Employers Program

Now entering its eleventh year, Montreal's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the Montreal-area employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same eight criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

About Fresche Solutions

Fresche helps IBM i customers meet all their challenges. As a leading expert in IBM i, we provide products and services that span the complete IBM i application modernization and management spectrum. We enable IT with modernization strategies to support business and improve financial performance, increase market competitiveness, remove risk and add business value. With the widest solution portfolio in the IBM i marketplace and 100% referenceability, our team of experts helps organizations future-proof their business by modernizing business processes, technologies and applications. Companies running RPG, COBOL, CA 2E SYNON and Java applications rely on us for comprehensive, automated solutions that optimize IBM i systems and help take advantage of technologies such as Web, Mobile, Cloud and RPGOA on IBM i. Our complete portfolio includes solutions in the following areas:

GUI, Web & Mobile

Analysis & Productivity

Staff Augmentation

Code & Database Modernization

IT Strategy & Planning

Reporting & Document Distribution

For more information about our company, visit us on the web at www.freschesolutions.com

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook