Fresenius Medical Care completes acquisition of a 70% equity interest in Kunming Wuhua Healthcare Hospital Co. Ltd.

SHANGHAI, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of dialysis products and services announces the acquisition of 70% equity interest in Kunming Wuhua Health Hospital (Wuhua Hospital) in China, specialized in chronic-disease management and hemodialysis (HD). The acquisition was officially completed on March 31th, 2017. This marks Fresenius Medical Care's first joint venture (JV) hospital in China, with the aim of providing high-standard renal-care services and chronic-disease management to local communities.

There are 900,000 people living in Wuhua district and 9.8 million residents in Kunming City. Wuhua Hospital is a private Grade II hospital located in Wuhua district in the center of Kunming city, the capital of Yunnan province in south-west China. With more than 30 years history, the facility now offers treatments to more than 8,000 chronic-disease patients and 70 dialysis patients. The scope of services includes internal medicine, nephrology, surgery, gynecology, dermatology, traditional Chinese medicine, physiotherapy, stomatology and etc.

Chronic-disease management will be gradually migrated from larger hospital outpatient departments to smaller Grade II hospitals and community hospitals, according to a new policy issued by the China State Council and the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

As the first JV hospital in mainland China, the new Wuhua Hospital will continue chronic-disease management whilst improving services, competency enhancement, quality control, and expand the current HD business, including developing peritoneal dialysis and vascular-surgery business opportunities.

As a milestone partnership and best practice case for China, Fresenius Medical Care will continue to seek collaboration with the public and private sector partners to extend its expertise and services to provide integrated high-standard holistic care to local renal patients while increasing the benefits to more patients.

ABOUT FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

