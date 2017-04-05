Friedman LLP to be a Co-Organizer and Co-Producer of 21st Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, May 24-25

Chief Financial Officers Forum to be a First-Ever Featured Session

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Friedman LLP has joined the 21st annual East Coast Gaming Congress as a co-organizer and co-producer. As part of this new role, Friedman will bring a Chief Financial Officers panel to the jam-packed ECGC agenda. The panel will focus on financial, accounting and regulatory matters in the gaming industry.

"We are thrilled that Friedman LLP has joined forces with Cooper Levenson, Spectrum Gaming Group and Friedmutter Architectural Group. The perspective and expertise of a CPA firm allows us to present in depth, for the first time, the views of CFOs. We believe this is especially critical this year, as the gaming industry faces new and complex issues," said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law.

The Chief Financial Officers panel will be held on the morning of May 25. Panelists will include:

Glenn Josephs, CPA and Partner, Friedman, LLP

Laurette Pitts, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Empire Resorts

Honorable Anthony J. "Skip" Cimino, Senior Executive Vice President, Kaufman Zita Group

Matthew Levinson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, New Jersey Casino Control Commission, will moderate the session. Matt Blank, Business Development Manager, Friedman LLP, will provide introductions and set the stage for property-level and corporate CFOs to discuss the implications and challenges of new and proposed financial and regulatory matters -- and how they could impact both operations and capital investment.

ECGC will offer attendees its most ambitious agenda ever, with panel topics ranging from the Casino Floor of Tomorrow, to gaming's future in New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region, to the future of i-gaming and regulation. Highlights of the event will include keynote addresses from industry-leading CEOs.

More than 600 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC, which takes place at the Waterfront Conference Center at Harrah's in Atlantic City. The full conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Early-bird registration savings will be offered.