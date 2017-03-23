Friendable App Metrics Up, Organic Growth Continues

App Pops to Number 1 Ranking in Social Media App Category in Canada, Top 50 in China

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Friendable, Inc. ( OTC PINK : FDBL), a mobile and social focused technology company, today announced that its mobile app, a location and events based social platform, was the number one social media app in Canada for 1 day in March 2017, while reaching the top 50 in China. The rankings were achieved in the paid app category of social networking within each country's Apple iTunes App Store users.

Additionally, both the free and paid versions of the Friendable App are ranked within the top 150 apps in the categories of free and paid social networking apps in over 80 countries worldwide.

The Company's Friendable App enables users to create one-on-one or group-style meetups for food, drinks, live music, or any occasion. Meetups are set up as events by a user and based on a specific user location or desired venue for each.

Today's news follows the Company's February 14th shareholder update in which it reported that, in 2016, the most significant spikes in Friendable App rankings, downloads, and user engagement were realized during concerted marketing initiatives. The Company believes these new rankings suggest that when consumers learn about the Friendable App and try it, they respond positively. These recent rankings were entirely organic.

"We have not implemented any proactive marketing initiatives since completing our strategic investment in Hang W/, Inc. in October 2016 and embarking on a relationship designed to bring new opportunity for Friendable and our product offerings," said Friendable CEO, Robert A. Rositano Jr. "Periodically, we pause all marketing to evaluate the marketplace's organic trends so we can generate a new baseline against which to measure the ROI on our various marketing programs. We expect our metrics to go flat from time to time, which is typically a function of marketing initiatives or not. We were pleasantly surprised to see our rankings spike in China and Canada -- two diverse markets."

About Friendable

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile technology company that develops, acquires, and invests in mobile applications with a social focus. In 2013, the Company released its flagship product Friendable, a mobile social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups for food, drinks, live music, or any occasion. In 2017, Friendable, Inc. will release "Fan Pass", a live streaming video application where fans can watch exclusive video content of their favorite celebrities by subscribing to celebrity channels. Through the Friendable and Fan Pass mobile applications, Friendable, Inc. aims to become the premier social platform dedicated to connecting and engaging users to expand connections beyond today's existing limitations.

