Friendable Unveils Entirely New Website and Company Presentation

Newly Designed Site Highlights Multi-Product Platform

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Friendable, Inc. (the "Company") ( OTC PINK : FDBL), a mobile & social focused technology company, focused on connecting users with location-specific, interactive and live content, today announced the launch of its new website at www.Friendable.com. The refreshed look and new design match Friendable's growing excitement for the future of what it believes is its game-changing mobile applications.

Friendable's new site was designed with the Company's users and investors in mind. It features a complete resource center that details Friendable's products and video assets and streamlined navigation. The new site also has a detailed Investor Relations section with key Company metrics and full investor presentation available for download. Friendable has also provided a sneak peek video of its latest mobile app, "Fan Pass," currently in its internal beta release stage. A link to this video can be found by clicking on the "Fan Pass" logo directly from the Company's website.

Robert A. Rositano Jr., Friendable, Inc. CEO, stated, "Friendable has worked hard to expand its product offerings to include two formidable mobile applications that have the potential to drive substantial growth and shareholder value. The launch of our redesigned website gives our users and investors the tools they need to understand and analyze our Company and its two products. We invite visitors to explore our new site and achieve a better understanding of the full breadth of our Company's capabilities. Our new site sets the tone for a communications strategy that will always look to keep the marketplace current on the latest Company developments by sharing useful updates on our exciting platforms for growth."

About Friendable

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology company that develops, acquires, and invests in mobile applications with a social focus. In 2013, the Company released its flagship product Friendable, a mobile social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups for food, drinks, live music, or any occasion. In 2017, Friendable Inc. will release its brand new mobile app platform "Fan Pass Live", a live streaming video application for both iPhone and Android, platform designed to allow music artists, athletes and celebrities to offer their fans and social followers a backstage or VIP experience right from their smart phone. Through the Friendable and Fan Pass applications, Friendable Inc. aims to become the premier brand, for mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users beyond today's limitations.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.