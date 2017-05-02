FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) is crowned "HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2017 (Hong Kong Chapter)"

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK) is named "HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2017 (Hong Kong Chapter)" by HR Asia. This award recognized FCHK's outstanding performance in people-centric approach.

Judged by an independent panel of industry experts, academics, journalists and government representatives based on two surveys, HR Asia Employee Input Survey™ Report and the HR Asia Workplace and Employee Engagement Survey™, FCHK is outperform the industry average in 3 separately categories named Heart, Mind and Soul™ which examine employee's "emotional engagement," "intent and motivation" and "behaviour and advocacy."

Mr. Harvey Uong, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, commented on the award, 'We are honoured to be nominated by HR Asia and named one of the winners of the "HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2017." FCHK sees our people as the most important asset and this is an important milestone for FCHK in recognizing our achievement of integration between business strategies and human resources strategy.' FCHK's people-centric approach ensures employee well-being, the vision of unlocking employees' full potential and nurturing future leaders. 'Moving forward, we will continue our people-centric approach, and thus to enable our commitment of nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages, by providing quality and nutritious dairy products to the community, advocating and encouraging HK community to build up healthy lifestyle,' said Harvey.

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards is organized by HR Asia to recognize outstanding employer practices. The Awards cover 12 markets across the region, and culminate with a Report to be published in HR Asia.

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE, LONGEVITY, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau, nourishing the health of local citizens across the whole life span.

FCHK has developed a wide network in both retail and business channels with our products being available at key chain drug stores, supermarkets and open trade, as well as being the supplier-of-choice to top tier food chains, teashops, restaurants and hotels. Currently, our business covers Hong Kong and Macau.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world's largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 33 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina's products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company's central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world's largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

About HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards is where best practices and inner workings of featured companies are investigated to understand what distinguishes them from the rest. The Awards culminate with a Report to be published in HR Asia and cover 12 markets across the region - highlighting excellent workplace practices and employee engagement initiatives across Asia.

About HR Asia

HR Asia is Asia's largest circulating publication for senior HR professionals. With over 50,000 copies distributed every issue, and an online and offline audience exceeding 200,000. HR Asia is the go-to brand for HR professionals seeking quality business intelligence and industry updates. HR Asia is published by Business Media International, a regional leader in B2B intelligence. For more information, please visit: http://hrasiamedia.com/.