FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) is crowned "Social Caring Investment Excellence Award"

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK) is crowned "Social Caring Investment Excellence Award" by Social Enterprise Research Institute (SERI). This award recognized FCHK's outstanding contribution in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

FCHK always make environmental protection a key mission in daily operation by promoting 'Green' practice and self-monitoring the carbon dioxide emissions. To ensure the corporate governance, FCHK also launched policies such as 'Code of Conduct' to prevent non-compliance and discrimination at business operations.

Nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages and giving back to the community are the priorities of FCHK. Since 2013, FCHK took the lead to celebrate World Milk Day, which is established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, to promote the importance and benefits of balanced nutrition, dairy intake and regular exercise through a health advocacy campaign that includes school program, public event, PR and digital to local families and communities.

At the same time, FCHK has been partnering with Non-governmental Organizations and tea shops to train new milk tea masters annually, so as to inherit the Hong Kong style milk tea making techniques and attract new talents to the industry. To date, FCHK has trained over 100 professional milk tea masters.

Mr. Harvey Uong, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, commented on the award, "We are honoured to be named the winner of the 'Social Caring Investment Excellence Award'. This is an important recognition for FCHK CSR footprint. The award once again demonstrated the Company's 'Nourishing by Nature' purpose. We committed to provide better nutrition for the community, promote healthy lifestyle for local families, and nourish the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages."

Endorsed by Nobel Laureate Professor Harald zur Hausen and Professor Kurt Wüthrich, and recommended by SERI Honorary Chairman cum President of United Nations Global Compact Network, Mr. Gustavo Berlanga, the "Social Caring Investment Excellence Award" is to recognize the greatest achievements and contributions of corporations on corporate social responsibility.

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE, LONGEVITY, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau, nourishing the health of local citizens across the whole life span.

FCHK has developed a wide network in both retail and business channels with our products being available at key chain drug stores, supermarkets and open trade, as well as being the supplier-of-choice to top tier food chains, teashops, restaurants and hotels. Currently, our business covers Hong Kong and Macau.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world's largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products, which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 32 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina's products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company's central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with over 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world's largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

About Social Caring Investment Excellence Award

To support United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited's investment policy and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Social Enterprise Research Institute launched "Social Caring Investment Excellence Award," to praise and encourage individual and enterprise investor for responsible investment.

The certificate of "Social Caring Investment Excellence Award" is endorsed by Nobel Laureate Professor Harald zur Hausen and Professor Kurt Wüthrich, recommended by SERI Honorary Chairman cum President of United Nations Global Compact Network Mr. Gustavo Berlanga in order to recognize the greatest achievements and contributions of corporations on corporate social responsibility in the categories of environmental protection, labor standards, human rights, and anti-corruption. For more information, please visit: http://www.seriasia.org/.