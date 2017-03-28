FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) is named "Company of the Year for Innovation & Leadership (Hong Kong)"

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK) is named "Company of the Year for Innovation & Leadership (Hong Kong)" at the prestigious Le Fonti IAIR Awards 2017.

Judged by the scientific committee of IAIR® and IAIREVIEW.org along with a team of dedicated legal, economic and financial journalists in over 120 countries worldwide, FCHK is recognized by its contribution to the growth of the industry with product innovation such as the newly launched tailored nutrition formulas OPTIMEL, and its commitment to nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages, advocating the healthy lifestyle and preserving of unique local Hong Kong styled milk tea culture.

Mr. Harvey Uong, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, commented on the award, "We are honoured to be nominated by IAIR® and named the winner of the 'Company of the Year for Innovation & Leadership (Hong Kong)'. This is a significant milestone for FCHK and its continuous efforts in nourishing the Hong Kong people across all ages through our product innovation and CSR campaigns."

Le Fonti IAIR Awards is one of the world's leading ranking systems and hosts award ceremonies in excellence in innovation & leadership, in particular in green economy, business opportunities, and global corporate excellences etc.

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE, LONGEVITY, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau, nourishing the health of local citizens across the whole life span.

FCHK has developed a wide network in both retail and business channels with our products being available at key chain drug stores, supermarkets and open trade, as well as being the supplier-of-choice to top tier food chains, teashops, restaurants and hotels. Currently, our business covers Hong Kong and Macau.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world's largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 32 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina's products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company's central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with over 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world's largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

About Le Fonti IAIR AWARDS®

Le Fonti IAIR Awards® is one of the world's leading ranking systems and hosts award ceremonies in Excellence in Innovation & Leadership. It is made up of the scientific committee of IAIR® and IAIREVIEW.org along with a team of dedicated legal, economic and financial journalists in over 120 countries worldwide.

The IAIR Awards® is focused on Excellence in Innovation & Leadership and in particular in the following categories: Green Economy, Alternative Investments, Business Opportunities, Global Corporate Excellences, FX, ETFs and Commodities, Law, Asset Management, Family Office and Wealth Management, Philanthropy, Private Equity, Real Estate and Property, Succession Planning and Family Businesses. For more information, please visit: http://iairawards.com/.