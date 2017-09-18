FrieslandCampina Hong Kong is proud to receive the special award of 'Citation for Change Management' in the HKMA Award for Excellence in Training and Development 2017

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK) is honoured to receive the special award of 'Citation for Change Management' in The Hong Kong Management Association Award for Excellence in Training and Development 2017. This award recognized FCHK's great success in the 'SUMMIT Go-Live' campaign.

Judged by an independent Board of Examiners of senior executives from HR and management of Hong Kong well-respected companies, FCHK's 'SUMMIT Go-Live,' an important system enhancement that integrates all FrieslandCampina Operating Companies on one-back-bone and enables the company to realize its vision, is recognized as the most outstanding change management case in Hong Kong over the last year.

Mr. Harvey Uong, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong), commented on the award, "We are honoured to be granted the special award of 'Citation for Change Management' by The Hong Kong Management Association Award for Excellence in Training and Development. 'SUMMIT Go-Live' provides the key enabler to realize the corporation's vision of integrating all Operating Companies on one-back-bone of our enterprise resource planning system for driving scale and greater visibility to our resources, and thus to bring our quality dairy products to global market with improved speed, scale and scope. It was an entire process advancement and cultural change that involved the whole Operating Company. FCHK was one of the first Operating Companies in Asia to implement a system initially designed for Europe. We are proud of the accountability and collective actions across the company, and the successful launch outcomes."

The Award for Excellence in Training and Development, organized by the Human Resources Development Management Committee of The Hong Kong Management Association, is the only award of its kind in Hong Kong that gives public recognition of achievements in training and development to individuals as well as organizations.

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE and LONGEVITY, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau, nourishing the lives of local citizens across the whole life span.

FCHK has developed a wide network in both retail and business channels with our products being available at key chain drug stores, supermarkets and open trade, as well as being the supplier-of-choice to top tier food chains, teashops, restaurants and hotels. Currently, our business covers Hong Kong and Macau.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world's largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 33 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina's products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company's central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world's largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

About HKMA Award for Excellence in Training and Development

The Award for Excellence in Training and Development has been organized by the Human Resources Development Management Committee of The Hong Kong Management Association since 1990. It is the only award of its kind in Hong Kong that gives public recognition of achievements in training and development to individuals as well as organizations, whether large or small and whatever the nature of their businesses or services. For more information, please visit: https://www.hkma.org.hk/training-award/