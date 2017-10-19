FrieslandCampina Hong Kong organises second New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme to pass down Hong Kong-style milk tea making techniques

FCHK partners with social service organisations to train the unemployed and rejuvenate the "cha chaan teng" sector; Programme also supports secondary school students to sell HK-style milk tea for a charitable cause so they can get a taste of entrepreneurship while contributing to the community

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited ("FCHK") and its brand BLACK & WHITE® have been leading the development of the Hong Kong-style milk tea for the past 70 years, growing together with Hong Kong and its citizens. The company is committed to promoting and preserving the techniques of making Hong Kong-style milk tea. This year, FCHK partnered with four social service organisations, namely the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions Training Centre, Baptist Oi Kwan Social Service, Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service -- Hong Kong ("ELCSS-HK") and Hong Kong Women Development Association, as well as Star Chef Management School, and renowned chain restaurant groups including Tai Hing Catering Group, Capital Café and Swiss Café, to host the second New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme. The Programme provided training for about 30 unemployed individuals with basic cha chaan teng (local tea shops in Hong Kong) bartending skills, to pass down the Hong Kong-style milk tea making techniques, equip trainees with vocational skills that enable them to re-enter the workforce and introduce new blood into the industry. In addition, FCHK extended the Programme to youngsters and trained secondary school students to become Junior Milk Tea Masters through the Career Mentorship Programme organised by ELCHK, Youth Career Development Service. FCHK will also support students to run a milk tea kiosk for them to gain hands-on experience in sales and operation, while nurturing their creativity and curiosity.

Mr. Harvey Uong, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) said, "For years, FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) and BLACK & WHITE® have been committed to promote the unique Hong Kong-style milk tea drinking culture and its craftsmanship to local community and tourists. With the support and participation of various social service organisations, training institutions and renowned restaurant chains, we are honoured to once again host the New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme to provide free training of Hong Kong-style milk tea making techniques and related vocational skills for unemployed individuals and students, followed with opportunities of internship or running a F&B kiosk. We hope to join hands with all partners and trainees to pass on the Hong Kong-style milk tea culture, so this piece of intangible cultural heritage will live on in the generations to come."

BLACK & WHITE® evaporated milk, the hero product of BLACK & WHITE®, was brought into Hong Kong market in 1940s. It is the only evaporated milk available in Hong Kong that is 100% made by fresh milk in the Netherlands. For over 75 years, BLACK & WHITE® evaporated milk has been widely recognised by cha chaan teng and senior milk tea masters as the best diary product for creating the signature aroma, smoothness, richness and thickness found in Hong Kong-style milk tea. The importance of milk tea to the Hong Kong food culture is further reinforced with its inclusion in two official lists: In 2014, Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique was listed in The First Intangible Cultural Heritage Inventory of Hong Kong; and recently in August it was chosen to be part of The Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong down from a list of 480 items. The cha chaan teng industry has been facing talent shortages in recent years as many senior milk tea masters are retiring. In view of this, FCHK and BLACK & WHITE® are committed to preserving the craftsmanship of Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique. Since 2013, the company and the brand have been organising the annual Hong Kong Milk Tea Day and various training programmes to promote the Hong Kong-style milk tea drinking culture and making techniques. To date, FCHK has trained over 125 professional Hong Kong-style milk tea masters.

This year, FCHK partnered with four social service organisations and recruited about 30 unemployed persons, who are aged 18-59 and are interested in pursuing a career working behind a cha chaan teng bar to join the New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme. Participants had received a 35-hour training covering cha chaan teng and bar operations, food safety, and techniques of making Hong Kong-style milk tea, special drinks and classic snacks. Supporting the programme as partners, Tai Hing Catering Group, Capital Café and Swiss Cafe will offer a 150-hour internship training opportunity to 10 high-potential trainees. These trainees will be exposed to different areas pertaining the operations of a cha chaan teng bar, in hopes that they will become new blood to invigorate the cha chaan teng industry.

In order to ensure the Hong Kong-style milk tea culture and craftsmanship will get passed on to the next generation, FCHK also partnered with ELCHK, Youth Career Development Service and provided training to 20 Form 5 students from CCC Ming Kei College on Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique and related career skills through the Career Mentorship Programme. Mr. Eddie Pang from Capital Café is also invited to share entrepreneurial advice. FCHK will sponsor students to run a Hong Kong-style milk tea kiosk over the weekend on 11-12 November at Tai Po Mega Mall, to let them to put theories into practice while giving back to the community. There, through participation, students are free to explore their interests, capabilities and aspirations for their future career. All the proceeds from the Hong Kong-style milk tea sales will be donated to ELCSS-HK for elderly service development.

Mr. Siu Sau Lin, Assistant Chief Executive (Corporate Development), Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service -- Hong Kong, said, "ELCSS-HK is committed to assisting people in need, including the unemployed and the persons with lower education level or limited work experiences, who are in need of vocational training and internship opportunities that assist them to re-enter the job market. FCHK is our long-term partner with a long history of contributing to the society. For this year's programme exceptionally meaningful New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme, ELCSS-HK, FCHK and other well-known restaurant chains formed a public-private partnership and mobilised cross-sector resources to provide training, internship and employment opportunities to the unemployed. Moreover, we further extended the service scope to youngsters through the Career Mentorship Programme to empower students to explore different career paths while learning about and contributing to the preserving of this valuable intangible cultural heritage."

BLACK & WHITE® will kick-start the fifth annual Hong Kong Milk Tea Day at Langham Place in Hong Kong from 1 November to 7 November. It is a festival dedicated to cheering up locals and tourists alike. All are welcome to join and share the joy of drinking milk tea at the event.

BLACK & WHITE®

Owned by FrieslandCampina and originating from the Netherlands, BLACK & WHITE® has entered the Hong Kong market since 1940 with its BLACK & WHITE® evaporated milk product and has since then grown alongside with Hong Kong people, spearheading the unique Hong Kong-style milk tea culture. BLACK & WHITE® evaporated milk has always been a favourite amongst both the people and local tea shops alike, with many local tea shops choosing the 100% Netherlands produced BLACK & WHITE® evaporated milk for Hong Kong-style milk tea making. BLACK & WHITE® evaporated milk is produced with fresh milk in the Netherlands and is full of natural milk aroma and nutrients. The aromatic, smooth and rich BLACK & WHITE® evaporated milk lingers around the tea cup to add a delicate fullness, creating the fragrant thickness of traditional Hong Kong-style milk tea. BLACK & WHITE® symbolizes and represents both Hong Kong-style milk tea culture and the collective memories of Hong Kong's population.

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO® infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY® dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL® adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK & WHITE®, LONGEVITY®, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau, nourishing the life of Hong Kong people across all ages.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world's largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 33 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina's products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company's central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world's largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.