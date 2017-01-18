From Coast to Coast, Players are Winning Big on Aristocrat Slot Games

Five Top Jackpots Hit over the Holidays

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Lucky players from coast to coast celebrated the holidays in big ways when they hit top jackpots on Aristocrat slot games. Five lucky players hit top jackpots within days of each other, winning a combined total of nearly $2.7 million!

First, a player at Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisc., won $578,365.36 playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Grand™ slot game. The very next day, another player won $511,405.49 also on Buffalo Grand, this time at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Mich.

Just two days later, a player walked into Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, NY, and flew out with $344,869.83 after hitting the top jackpot on Superman Man of Steel™. Then, at Spirit Mountain Casino in Grand Ronde, Ore., anarchy struck when a player hit the top jackpot for $541,020.47 on Aristocrat's Sons of Anarchy™ Slot Game.

Finally, to ring in the New Year, a lucky player at The D Las Vegas won $690,088.65 on Aristocrat's Buffalo Grand slot game.

"Across North America and around the world, players love Aristocrat games," said Brooks Pierce, Aristocrat's Managing Director of the Americas. "Our broad portfolio of proprietary and licensed titles gives our customers an incredible array of products to entertain their players, as these big wins show. These wins are a great start to the New Year, and underscore our commitment to provide the world's greatest gaming experience, every day."

About Aristocrat

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited ( ASX : ALL), a leading global provider of land-based and online gaming solutions. The Company is licensed by more than 200 regulators and its products and services are available in more than 90 countries around the world. Aristocrat offers a diverse range of products and services including electronic gaming machines and casino management systems. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

Sons of Anarchy is produced by Fox 21 and FX Productions. TM & © 2015 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation and Bluebush Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

TM & © DC Comics. (s15)