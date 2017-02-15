From Market Compliance to Business Supply: The Necessity for Serialization, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Mario R. Scigliano, Serialization and Automation Manager at CordenPharma Latina S.p.A will address the necessity of serialization from market compliance to business supply, covering all aspects from line choice and regulation approach to management of data and related products. The live event will take place on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 at 4pm CET (10am EST).

Many Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and Packaging leaders lack a complete understanding of the functionality and necessity for serialization, thereby generally treating it as a complication in the consolidation process. The criticality of serialization should rather be viewed as a clear benefit for patient safety which can also be turned into a competitive advantage for the Pharmaceutical industry. Based on the short-term compliance milestones that usually drive real decisions to deploy serialization capabilities, the tendency to focus on the immediate resultant of serialization leading the supply-chain often overshadows the long-term benefits of brand building and improving network coordination.

The speaker will discuss:

How various markets approach specific necessities and technical difficulties

The design of appropriate IT infrastructure

How communication across the track and trace concept is applied to the supply chain

The major initiatives in the installation, integration and implementation of serialization and aggregation from unit carton to pallet

Serialization requirements in China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, US, and Europe

To learn more about this event visit: From Market Compliance to Business Supply: The Necessity for Serialization

