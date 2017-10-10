From Risk Mitigation to Driving Business Value, CSO Recognizes Security Innovation with 2018 CSO50 Awards

Fifty security initiatives to be recognized at the CSO50 Conference + Awards

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - CSO-the premier security media brand providing insight into business risk leadership-is proud to recognize the 2018 CSO50 Awards winners (click to tweet) for developing and implementing security initiatives that drive business value. To scale these security strategies throughout the security community, honorees will share case studies of their winning projects at the CSO50 Conference + Awards, being held February 26-28, 2018, at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona. The conference will conclude with an awards ceremony to celebrate the CSO50 honoree organizations and their security leadership.

"Amid the constant stream of news-making security breaches, vulnerabilities introduced by new technologies and increased attention from company boards, today's security leaders have their plates more than full," said Amy Bennett, executive editor of CSO. "They and their teams are charged not only with protecting their organization's critical systems and sensitive data, but with driving business results. We are pleased to shine a light on security projects that enhance an organization's security posture and deliver business ROI with our annual CSO50 awards."

In addition to recognizing the 2018 CSO50 Award honorees, the CSO50 Conference + Awards will deliver a conference program on "Leveraging World-Class Security Strategies." Over three days, security leaders from honoree organizations will lead presentations about their winning projects and explain how the project delivered value to the business. During conference sessions, presenters will share insights into application security; compliance and risk management; critical infrastructure protection; cybersecurity; data loss prevention and recovery; identity and access management; next-generation security; security and privacy; security awareness and training; security intelligence; and security management and leadership.

"Mitigating risk requires an agile team ready to navigate the ever-changing security landscape," said Bob Bragdon, senior vice president and publisher, CSO. "The CSO50 winners demonstrate the power of teams, from security and business leaders determining the business needs to the security practitioners and vendors that bring the concept to reality. We are excited to have these winning organizations share their stories as well as innovative security vendors join us at the CSO50 conference to help educate security leaders on new tactics that can protect their business."

2018 CSO50 Award Honorees:

Aetna

Albertsons Companies

Allstate Insurance Company

American Express

American Public Power Association

Arizona State University

Bank of the Ozarks

Bechtel

Bridgewater Associates, LP

Children's Mercy Kansas Hospital

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

CLP Holdings Limited

Comcast Corporation

Cook County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Cox Automotive

Delta Dental Plans Association

Ellie Mae

Fannie Mae

Finicity

Finning International

GE Aviation

Genpact

HBO Latin America

Health Management Systems

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ

Infosys Limited

innogy SE

Jackson Health System

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lennar

Lifespan

Merit Network

Micron Technology, Inc.

NorthShore University HealthSystem

Polaris Alpha

Premise Health

Prudential Financial

Rainforest Alliance

State of Michigan, Department of Technology, Management and Budget

State of Missouri, Office of Administration

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA)

The Clorox Company

The Home Depot

Tift Regional Health System

United Nations Development Programme

University of California

University of Pennsylvania

Xerox Corporation (recognized for 2 projects)

Sponsor Opportunities:

The CSO50 Conference + Awards is proud to have HP (underwriter) and InfoArmor as partners for the event. For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Bob Bragdon at 508.935.4443 or bob_bragdon@idg.com.

Register to Attend

To attend the CSO50 Conference + Awards, please call 800.643.4668 or visit www.csoconference.com to register online.

About the CSO50 Awards

Launched in 2013, the CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. Awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards. Past winners include Aflac, Cancer Treatments Centers of America, Los Angeles World Airports, Mastercard, USAA, USPS, Voya Financial and many more. A complete list of the 2017 winners can be viewed on CSOonline.com.

About CSO

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision-makers leading "business risk management" efforts within their organization. For more than 15 years, CSO's award-winning website (CSOonline.com), executive conferences, strategic marketing solutions and research have equipped security decision-makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience. Based on editorial coverage and design, the Folio Eddie awards named CSOonline.com as the best BtoB Technology Website in 2015 and 2016. To assist CSOs in educating their organizations' employees on corporate and personal security practices, CSO also produces the quarterly newsletter Security Smart. CSO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

Follow CSO on Twitter: @CSOonline

Follow CSO Events on Twitter: @CSOEvents #CSO50

Follow IDG on Twitter: @idgworld

Follow CSO on LinkedIn

Follow CSO on Facebook