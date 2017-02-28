From Shakespeare to Stonehenge & London's West End Theatre -- England Is Selected as Road Scholar's 2017 Destination of the Year

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - There are thousands of places in the world to learn with Road Scholar, from discovering where Mozart played a 1787 solo piano piece in Prague to experiencing the Art Institute of Chicago's 20th- and 21st-century art in its new Modern Wing.

Yet Road Scholar regards one of these places to be so compelling that it's been chosen as Road Scholar's Destination of the Year for 2017. The choice: England.

The deep-rooted history and astounding variety of England has been experienced and celebrated by Road Scholar for decades -- and there isn't a more invigorating time to go than now. Road Scholar, the not-for-profit world leader in educational travel for adults 50 and over, offers 68 educational adventures in England, including a brand-new QM2 voyage inspired by Road Scholar president James Moses' love for transatlantic adventures and British history -- a learning adventure that delves into the fascinating and tragic tale of Diana, Princess of Wales. Another QM2 educational voyage explores the shadowy world of international espionage, learning with intelligence expert Nigel West onboard.

Road Scholar's expert instructors accompany every learning opportunity. Director and producer Giles Ramsay offers his expertise on London's West End theatre, and participants can plumb the depths of London's most fascinating landmarks with archaeologist and historian Kevin Flude.

The collection of learning experiences in England in 2017 is truly unique, like an expert-led exploration of two spectacular flower shows: the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show and the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show. A comprehensive exploration of England stretches from learning opportunities amid the spires of Oxford, the cobbled streets of Windsor, 5,000 years of history at Stonehenge and much more.

Popular Learning Adventures in England:

Cycling the Cotswolds: The Essence of England

Cycle and learn about the Cotswolds, renowned for its beauty, history and artistic legacy, and see the traditional limestone villages from which the region derives its name.

www.roadscholar.org/3670

Inspirational England: A Journey from Stonehenge to Hadrian's Wall

Explore millennia of history as you journey the length of England and take in its majestic castles, cathedrals, stone circles, stately homes and more at numerous World Heritage Sites.

www.roadscholar.org/22364

The Best of England and Wales: Shakespeare to Snowdonia, Castles to Colleges

Enjoy a comprehensive exploration of England and Wales as you discover the spires of Oxford, mountains of Snowdonia, cobbled streets of Windsor, Conwy castle and much, much more.

www.roadscholar.org/21454

Click here to learn more about Road Scholar's Destination of the Year: https://blog.roadscholar.org/2017/01/13/announcing-road-scholars-destination-of-the-year/

About Road Scholar

Road Scholar is the nation's largest educational travel organization for adults -- a true university of the world. This not-for-profit educational organization offers 5,500 extraordinary learning adventures in 150 countries and 50 states. Road Scholars are immersed in a variety of educational activities, enlisting renowned faculty and experts who offer insider access not available to most individuals. Dedicated to making educational travel available to everyone, Road Scholar offers financial aid for those who otherwise could not participate in its programs.

Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the not-for-profit world leader in educational travel for adults since 1975. To learn more, please visit www.roadscholar.org/press or check our blog at blog.roadscholar.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/27/11G131455/Images/RoadScholarLondonBigBen-61dbbb573229baf9bcaed714275e76c5.jpg