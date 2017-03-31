From Smartphones to Smart Enterprises, BlackBerry Expands Licensing Strategy for the Enterprise of Things

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSX:BB) today shared new details on its broad licensing strategy which addresses the growing need for secure, connected devices and endpoints in today's Enterprise of Things.

The first phase of BlackBerry's strategy, announced in September 2016, was focused on providing the most secure and comprehensive Android software for smartphones around the world manufactured and marketed by TCL Communication, PT BB Merah Putih and Optiemus Infracom Ltd. The company is now pursuing additional endpoints which could include tablets, wearables, medical devices, appliances, point-of-sale terminals and other smartphones.

"There is an incredible opportunity for connected devices to improve lives, but to realize its full potential, privacy and security must be embedded in every end point from the start. For example, companies providing medical monitoring devices must protect health data on the device, guarantee it connects securely to the healthcare system, and most importantly ensure that it cannot be hacked, BlackBerry Secure helps solve this triple threat," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "We have taken a long-term and thoughtful approach to our licensing strategy, which includes an expansive view of the entire Enterprise of Things ecosystem. As part of this strategy, we will work with a wide range of manufacturers to integrate BlackBerry Secure software into both BlackBerry-branded and co-branded devices."

For more information, please email bbsecure@blackberry.com.

