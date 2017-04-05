From the Gallery to Your Garden: Adding Art to Your Yard, Patio or Balcony

BURLINGTON, VT--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Whether your garden is in full bloom or buried under six inches of snow, your yard can always benefit from a little added sparkle. Garden art is making a comeback -- and it's often more practical than ever before. Many pieces are weatherproof, solar powered or even help to support your plants.

Gardening maven Melinda Myers suggests looking for pieces that are functional as well as beautiful -- for instance decorative tomato cages. "You no longer need to settle for drab plant supports," she says. "Look for the Kaleidoscope Tomato Cage made of durable, heavy gauge steel and adorned with colorful weatherproof glass inserts. Train peas and pole beans up a colorful and sturdy structure like Kaleidoscope Spiral Supports. These make creating an edible, ornamental landscape a breeze."

The creator of the Kaleidoscope series for Gardener's Supply Company is artist Allegra DeAngello. She admits she had never designed plant supports before -- but believes that worked in her favor. "Coming at it from an outsider's perspective gave me more freedom to re-imagine what a plant support could be," she explains. "I've always been inspired by architecture from the '60s, like mod or geometric shapes. Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely one of my inspirations."

Another trend in garden art is solar-powered accents -- whether it's a beautiful, glass bluebird that's lit from within or a series of staked, Solar Northern Lights Spheres that gradually change color throughout the night.

"The trick to introducing garden art is to do it gradually," says Gardener's Supply Company spokesperson Claudia Marshall. "Start with 'Fish out of Water' or a bottle bush and see how the light plays off the pieces before you add any more."

Gardener's Supply Company has introduced several new styles of garden décor this season from the Art Glass Globe Sculpture to the colorful Mosaic Solar Light Drops. Marshall says, "there is garden art here to fit any size space or budget."

About Gardener's Supply Company

