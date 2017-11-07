Fronsac Announces a Corporate Change and a Resignation on Its Board of Trustees

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 7, 2017) - Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fronsac REIT" or "Fronsac") (TSX VENTURE:GAZ.UN) today announced that the Board of Trustees has appointed Kevin Henley as Chief Financial Officer of the Trust effective immediately. Mr. Henley has been with the Trust since the beginning of 2017. Mr. Henley will succeed Jacques Beaudry, who is retiring today from both his Chief Financial Officer and Trustee positions due to health reasons. Michel Lassonde, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said: "It is with a great deal of regret that we accepted the resignation of Mr. Beaudry. Jacques is one of the founders of Fronsac and has played an instrumental role in its growth over the past years. We thank him sincerely for his contribution to the success of Fronsac."

About Fronsac - Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

