Fronsac REIT Announces a Change to the Board of Trustees

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) - (TSX VENTURE:GAZ.UN) Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fronsac REIT" or "Fronsac") today announced that Katia Marquier has been appointed to the Fronsac board of trustees. This nomination will become effective on September 30, 2017. Michel Lassonde, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said: "We are pleased to welcome this new trustee to our team and believe that this addition to the board will complement existing talent and provide added guidance and experience as we continue to grow."

Katia Marquier - Katia Marquier began her career at KPMG where she worked with multiple publicly-traded multinational corporations. In 2008, she joined Gaz Metro as corporate controller. Her responsibilities included finance, reporting and tax of Gaz Metro Inc. and Valener Inc., two publicly-traded corporations, as well as over 20 of their subsidiaries. Since February 2007, Ms. Marquier is Vice-President, Finance and Administration at Oceanpath, the family office linked to the Fednav Group, where she oversees finance, reporting and tax. She has been a member of the board of directors of the Cancer Research Society for the last 5 years. Ms. Marquier is a member of the Order of Chartered Professional Accountants of Quebec

About Fronsac - Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

