Fronsac REIT Announces Strong Growth in the Results for 2016 and the March 31st, 2017 Regular Quarterly Distribution

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - (TSX VENTURE:GAZ.UN) Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fronsac REIT" or "Fronsac") today announced its results for the year ended 2016 and a distribution of 0.45¢ per unit to unitholders of record on March 17th, 2017 and payable on March 31st, 2017.

For the quarter ended December 31st, 2016, Fronsac reported recurring funds from operations ("Recurring FFO") of $394,989, an increase of 82% ($217,419 in Q4 2015). For Q4 2016, Recurring FFO per unit was 0.67¢ compared to 0.47¢ per unit for the quarter ended December 31st, 2015, an increase of 42%. During Q4 2016 the Trust's property rental income was $874,879 compared to $615,542 in Q4 2015, an increase of 42%. NOI (Net operating Income) was $737,681 compared to $487,005 in Q4 2015, an increase of 51%. Fronsac recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $678,913, or 1.15¢ per unit, compared to net income of $45,020 or 0.10¢ per unit, in Q4 2015.

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016, Fronsac reported recurring funds from operations ("Recurring FFO") of $1,297,438, an increase of 32% ($982,246 in 2015). For 2016, Recurring FFO per unit was 2.48¢ compared to 2.12¢ per unit for the year ended December 31st, 2015, an increase of 17%. During the period the Trust's property rental income was $2,837,021 compared to $2,198,921 in 2015, an increase of 29%. NOI (Net operating Income) was $2,580,709 compared to $1,965,701 in 2015, an increase of 31%. Fronsac recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $3,196,819, or 6.10¢ per unit, compared to net income of $1,261,435 or 2.73¢ per unit, for 2015.

Jason Parravano President and CEO said: "We are proud to share with you our results for 2016. We believe that these results speak truth to our commitment of focussing on per unit accretion from our new investments."

The tables below represent other financial highlights as well as the reconciliation from net income to FFO for the periods ended December 31st, 2016 and its comparative period. This information should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financials Statements and MD&A for the years ended December 31st, 2016 and December 31st, 2015.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION 12 months Periods ended December 31 2016 2015 Change % Financial info Property rental income 2,837,021 2,198,921 638,100 29 % Total revenue 2,992,371 2,291,631 700,740 31 % NOI (1) 2,580,709 1,965,701 615,008 31 % FFO (1) 1,212,796 1,074,956 137,840 13 % Recurring FFO (1) 1,297,438 982,246 315,192 32 % AFFO (1) 1,371,167 1,066,031 305,136 29 % EBITDA (1) 1,934,812 1,653,718 281,094 17 % Investment properties (2) 48,065,082 33,360,523 14,704,559 44 % Total assets 48,355,249 33,754,607 14,600,642 43 % Total mortgage/loans/long term debt (3) 24,547,956 16,467,370 8,080,586 49 % Total exchangeable preferred units 945,830 907,101 38,729 4 % Total convertible debentures 249,149 247,808 1,341 1 % Total equity 21,419,308 14,141,197 7,278,111 51 % Weighted average units o/s - basic 52,403,772 46,290,395 6,113,377 13 % Amounts on a per unit basis FFO 0.0231 0.0232 (0.0001 ) (0 %) Recurring FFO 0.0248 0.0212 0.0035 17 % AFFO 0.0262 0.0230 0.0031 14 % Distributions 0.0161 0.0153 0.0008 5 %

(1) Non-IFRS financial measures (2) Includes value of investment properties owned through joint ventures (3) Excludes convertible debentures and exchangeable preferred units

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO

3 months 12 months Periods ended December 31 2016 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders 678,913 45,020 633,893 3,196,819 1,261,435 1,935,384 Change in value of investment properties (283,708 ) 147,487 (431,195 ) (2,088,379 ) (221,248 ) (1,867,131 ) Change in value of investment properties in joint ventures (19,771 ) - (19,771 ) (47,755 ) - (47,755 ) Unit based compensation (200 ) - (200 ) 40,875 (18,699 ) 59,574 Change in liability component of exchangeable preferred units 6,596 5,707 889 40,070 36,629 3,441 Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments (4,620 ) (4,985 ) 365 48,515 (8,055 ) 56,570 Change in fair value of derivative in fair value of other financial components (1,045 ) (810 ) (235 ) 3,605 (870 ) 4,475 Income taxes 18,824 25,000 (6,176 ) 19,046 25,764 (6,718 ) FFO(1) - basic 394,989 217,419 82 % 1,212,796 1,074,956 13 % FFO per unit - basic 0.0067 0.0047 42 % 0.0231 0.0232 (0 %) Distributions paid on exchangeable units (if dilutive) 12,585 11,966 619 49,720 45,343 4,377 FFO - diluted 407,574 229,385 78 % 1,262,516 1,120,299 13 % FFO per unit - diluted 0.0065 0.0046 41 % 0.0228 0.0227 0 % Recurring FFO - basic 394,989 217,419 82 % 1,297,438 982,246 32 % Recurring FFO per unit - basic 0.0067 0.0047 42 % 0.0248 0.0212 17 % Distributions 241,441 179,718 61,723 790,073 709,618 80,455 Distributions per unit 0.0041 0.0039 5 % 0.0161 0.0153 5 % FFO - basic after distributions 0.0026 0.0008 0.0018 0.0070 0.0079 (0.0009 ) Recurring FFO - basic after distribution 0.0026 0.0008 0.0018 0.0087 0.0059 0.0028 Distributions as a % of FFO - basic 61 % 83 % (22 %) 70 % 66 % 4 % Distributions as a % of Recurring FFO - basic 61 % 83 % (22 %) 65 % 72 % (7 %) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 59,249,263 46,378,751 12,870,512 52,403,772 46,290,395 6,113,377 Diluted 62,337,463 49,466,951 12,870,512 55,491,972 49,378,595 6,113,377

(1) FFO is a Non-IFRS financial measure

About Fronsac - Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality commercial real estate properties situated along highways or frequently travelled routes, rented to strong tenants under long term, management free and net leases. These properties are occupied by tenants within the following sectors; (1) Fast food chains, (2) Major oil/gas companies and (3) Convenience store chains.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Fronsac warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence to the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Fronsac with securities regulators, including the management report. Fronsac does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason, unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc., nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services Provide) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The December 31st, 2016 financial statements and management discussion & analysis of Fronsac REIT may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com