Front Range Acquires an Additional 11 Contiguous Sections of Montney P&NG Rights at Pepper, Alberta

Front Range Resources Ltd. ("Front Range" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: FRK) reports that it successfully increased its 100% working interest operated land holdings at Pepper, Alberta to 44 sections (28,160 acres) at the January 25, 2017 Alberta Crown landsale. The 11 section contiguous land block of Montney P&NG rights includes lands offsetting the Company's Basal Montney horizontal development well located at 6-28-52-22 W5 (the "6-28 Well") currently drilling at East Pepper. 9 sections of the 11 sections acquired are prospective for Basal Montney.

6-28 HZ WELL UPDATE (BASAL MONTNEY)

The 6-28 Well is being drilled from the existing 102/3-21-52-22W5 vertical Montney well (the "3-21 Vertical Well") to make use of the existing upper section of the wellbore for cost savings. 34 bbls of condensate was flowed out of the 3-21 Vertical Well when it was re-entered and bled off in advance of commencing the horizontal drilling operation.

The 6-28 Well is currently drilling horizontally in the Basal Montney interval. Completion and testing operations of the 6-28 Well are scheduled for late February 2017, with flow test results to follow in March 2017.

The 6-28 Well was previously tested (3-21 Vertical Well) in the Basal Montney interval at a rate of 550 mscf/d of natural gas with 29 barrels/mmscf of free condensate and up to an additional 30 barrels/mmscf of natural gas liquids (recoverable through shallow cut natural gas processing) at a flowing casing pressure of 293 kPa (47 psi). This test rate was obtained from a single 60-tonne frac in the vertical wellbore and represents the last 24 hours of the 141.5 hour flow test period.

3-26 HZ WELL UPDATE (UPPER MONTNEY)

The Company continues to make progress on the equip and tie-in of the West Pepper Upper Montney discovery well at 3-26-52-23 W5(1) (the "3-26 Well") with costs, equipment procurement, and construction details in the process of being finalized.

(1) see Press Release dated January 11, 2017

Further information relating to the Company is also available on its website at www.frrl.ca.

