Frontier Airlines Adds Service in 12 New Markets Around the Country

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Starting later this spring and summer, Frontier Airlines will launch 11 new year-round and seasonal routes in nine cities across the country. Cities receiving the new service include Bismarck, N.D.; Chicago; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Indianapolis; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; San Diego; San Francisco; Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Washington. Later this fall, Frontier will add new service between Colorado Springs and both Fort Myers and Tampa, Fla.

Frontier is offering special introductory fares as low as $29* on these new routes as of today at Flyfrontier.com.

New markets that will receive service later this spring and summer include the following: Bismarck - Las Vegas; Chicago O'Hare - Colorado Springs; Colorado Springs - Los Angeles; Colorado Springs - San Diego; Colorado Springs - San Francisco; Colorado Springs - Washington Dulles; Indianapolis - Las Vegas; Las Vegas - Sioux Falls and Las Vegas - Washington Dulles.

Customers can take advantage of Frontier's bundled choices, The WORKS or The PERKSsm, containing all of Frontier's most popular options for one low price. The WORKS is available at FlyFrontier.com at time of initial booking and includes one carry-on bag, one checked bag, best available seat including Stretch and Exit Row options, full refundability when canceled at least 24 hours prior to scheduled departure, no change fees and priority boarding. The PERKS is available after booking and has the same options as The WORKS except the ability to change flights and refundability.

"Our network continues to expand in markets where people want to fly," said Josh Flyr, vice president - network planning. "Customer traveling in these new markets will now have a new low-cost option, and with The WORKS and The PERKS, we offer the best value in U.S. air travel."

Following is a summary of the new service:

COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) - SAN DIEGO (SAN)

F9 967 Depart COS: 10:35 a.m. Arrive SAN: 11:48 a.m.

F9 966 Depart SAN: 11:25 a.m. Arrive COS: 2:42 p.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: July 10, Seasonal

COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) - WASHINGTON-DULLES (IAD)

F9 962 Depart COS: 3:35 p.m. Arrive IAD: 8:54 p.m.

F9 963 Depart IAD: 7:50 a.m. Arrive COS: 9:44 a.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: July 10, Seasonal

COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) - LOS ANGELES (LAX)

F9 953 Depart COS: 5:55 p.m. Arrive LAX: 7:36 p.m.

F9 952 Depart LAX: 8:20 p.m. Arrive COS: 11:36 p.m.

Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 12, Seasonal

COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) - CHICAGO O'HARE (ORD)

F9 954 Depart COS: 6:05 a.m. Arrive ORD 9:42 a.m.

F9 955 Depart ORD: 10:30 a.m. Arrive COS: 12:18 p.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 12, Seasonal

COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) - SAN FRANCISCO (SFO)

F9 959 Depart COS: 5:55 p.m. Arrive SFO: 7:39 p.m.

F9 958 Depart SFO: 8:20 p.m. Arrive COS: 11:58 p.m.

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 11, 2017, Seasonal

F9 691 Depart COS: 1:15 p.m. Arrive SFO: 2:59 p.m.

F9 960 Depart SFO: 3:45 p.m. Arrive COS: 7:23 p.m.

Frequency: Tuesday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 13, Seasonal

LAS VEGAS (LAS) - BISMARK (BIS)

F9 1964 Depart LAS: 7:40 a.m. Arrive BIS: 12:15 p.m.

F9 1965 Depart BIS: 12:55 p.m. Arrive LAS: 1:39 p.m.

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 11, Year-round

LAS VEGAS (LAS) - INDIANAPOLIS (IND)

F9 1976 Depart LAS: 7 a.m. Arrive IND: 1:32 p.m.

F9 1977 Depart IND: 2:20 p.m. Arrive LAS: 3:22 p.m.

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: July 16, Year-round

LAS VEGAS (LAS) - SIOUX FALLS (FSD)

F9 1970 Depart LAS: 7:20 a.m. Arrive FSD: 12:05 p.m.

F9 1971 Depart FSD: 12:45 p.m. Arrive LAS: 1:39 p.m.

Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 12, Year-round

LAS VEGAS (LAS) - WASHINGTON-DULLES (IAD)

F9 1148 Depart LAS: 11 p.m. Arrive IAD: 6:37 a.m.

F9 1149 Depart IAD: 9:45 p.m. Arrive LAS: 11:56 p.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: July 16, Year-round

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is committed to offering 'Low Fares Done Right' to more than 60 destinations in the United States, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Mexico on nearly 300 daily flights. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier's hard-working aviation professionals pride themselves in delivering the company's signature Rocky Mountain hospitality to customers. Frontier Airlines is the proud recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration's 2015 Diamond Award for maintenance excellence and was recently named the industry's most fuel-efficient airline by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) as a result of superior technology and operational efficiencies.

For more information or to purchase a Frontier flight, visit FlyFrontier.com, where Frontier guarantees the best travel value for Frontier flights. Customers can sign up at FlyFrontier.com/email-alert receive special discounts and promotions only available to Frontier's email subscribers. Special offers are also available by following Frontier on Twitter at Twitter.com/FlyFrontier or by liking Frontier on Facebook at Facebook.com/FlyFrontier.

7MAR17- 8MAR17 New Market Introductory Fares:

Introductory Fares Valid Jun. 13 through Aug. 9, 2017:

ORIG DEST ALL-IN Service Start COS to/from LAX 39 12-Jun-17 COS to/from SAN 29 10-Jul-17 COS to/from SFO 49 11-Jun-17 COS to/from ORD 29 12-Jun-17 COS to/from IAD 69 10-Jul-17 IAD to/from LAS 69 16-Jul-17 IND to/from LAS 59 16-Jul-17 FSD to/from LAS 39 12-Jun-17 BIS to/from LAS 39 11-Jun-17

Introductory fares are available for travel Jun. 13 through Aug. 09, 2017 on specific days in select markets. Travel is valid Tuesday and Wednesday with the exception of travel between Bismarck, ND and Las Vegas, NV. Travel is valid From Bismarck, ND on Sunday and To Bismarck, ND on Thursday. Fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Mar. 8, 2017. The following blackout date applies: Jul. 4-5, 2017.

Fares are one way and do not require roundtrip purchase.

Fare(s) shown includes all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

Depending on the fare type purchased, nonrefundable tickets may be transferred for a fee of up to $75, or reissued for alternate flights for a fee of up to $99, as well as a possible fare increase. The name change fee and itinerary change fee are not exclusive of each other. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for these special fare tickets. Flight segment(s) must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the ticket(s) and all monies will be forfeited.

Tickets purchased at FlyFrontier.com must be paid for at the time the reservation is made, you may request a full refund up to 24 hours after the time of purchase, if the purchase is made 7 days (168 hours) or more prior to your flight's departure. This ticket may be canceled and refunded at the My Trips section on FlyFrontier.com. Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge. Fares include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice. Some markets do not offer daily service. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Flights are operated by Frontier Airlines. Other restrictions may apply.