Frontier Airlines to Begin Service to San Juan, Puerto Rico From Orlando, Fla. and Philadelphia

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Frontier will launch its first ever service to San Juan from both Orlando and Philadelphia beginning June 11. Frontier is offering special introductory fares as low as $39* on these new routes as of today at FlyFrontier.com. With The WORKSsm, fares will be as low as $74.

Customers can take advantage of Frontier's bundled choices, The WORKS or The PERKSsm, containing all of Frontier's most popular options for one low price. The WORKS is available at FlyFrontier.com at time of initial booking and includes one carry-on bag, one checked bag, best available seat including Stretch and Exit Row options, full refundability when canceled at least 24 hours prior to scheduled departure, no change fees and priority boarding. The PERKS is available after booking and has the same options as The WORKS except the ability to change flights and refundability.

"Our network continues to expand in markets where people want to fly," said Josh Flyr, vice president - network and revenue. "And customers in these two new markets to Puerto Rico now have a new low cost option."

"We are very excited that Frontier will be offering non-stop service from Philadelphia to San Juan," said PHL Airport CEO Chellie Cameron. "San Juan is a popular destination both for tourists and natives of Puerto Rico who travel back home to visit. We are pleased that Frontier continues to bring new service to Philadelphia and look forward to even more flights to more places."

"The arrival of Frontier Airlines to the Luis Muñoz Marin Airport is great news. Today's announcement is definitely another step forward for Puerto Rico, and it clearly conveys our message that we are open for business. Puerto Rico is gaining credibility among investors and companies like Frontier as a place to do business," said Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló. "Puerto Rico continues to offer attractive opportunities for astute businesses as evidenced by Frontier's decision to enter our market. We congratulate Frontier Airlines on their decision and look forward to working with them to facilitate their efforts. We anticipate their services will provide appealing travel benefits for visitors, residents and businesses."

From Philadelphia, Frontier will offer non-stop service to 18 cities this summer including a new second daily flight between Philadelphia and Denver. From Orlando this summer, Frontier will offer non-stop service to 25 cities.

Following is a summary of the new service:

ORLANDO (MCO) - SAN JUAN (SJU)

F9 1658 Depart MCO: 9:55 p.m. Arrive 12:43 a.m.

F9 681 Depart SJU: 3:05 a.m. Arrive MCO: 6:10 a.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A321

Service Start: June 11 MCO-SJU; June 12 SJU-MCO

PHILADELPHIA (PHL) - SAN JUAN (SJU)

F9 1040 Depart PHL: 9:15 p.m. Arrive SJU: 1:23 a.m.

F9 1041 Depart SJU: 2:25 a.m. Arrive PHL: 6:43 a.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A321

Service Start: June 11 PHL-SJU; June 12 SJU-PHL, November to August

For B-roll and photos visit:

http://bit.ly/F9Media_Library

* New Market Introductory Fares:

Introductory fares are available for travel June 13 through Aug. 09, 2017 on specific days in select markets. Travel is valid Tuesday and Wednesday. Fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on March 29, 2017. The following blackout dates apply: July 4 and 5, 2017.

Fares are one way, and do not require roundtrip purchase.

Fare(s) shown includes all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes and are subject to change without notice. Seats are limited at these fares, and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable. Depending on the fare type purchased, nonrefundable tickets may be transferred for a fee of up to $75 or reissued for alternate flights for a fee of up to $99 as well as a possible fare increase. The name change fee and itinerary change fee are not exclusive of each other. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for these special fare tickets. Flight segment(s) must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time, or the ticket(s) and all monies will be forfeited.

Tickets purchased at FlyFrontier.com must be paid for at the time the reservation is made; you may request a full refund up to 24 hours after the time of purchase. If the purchase is made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to your flight's departure. This ticket may be canceled and refunded at the My Trips section on FlyFrontier.com. Additional travel services such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge. Fares include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes and are subject to change without notice. Some markets do not offer daily service. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Flights are operated by Frontier Airlines. Other restrictions may apply.

Introductory Fares Valid Jun. 13 through Aug. 9, 2017:

ORIG DEST ALL-IN Service Start MCO to/from SJU 39 11-Jun-17 PHL to/from SJU 59 11-Jun-17

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is committed to offering 'Low Fares Done Right' to more than 60 destinations in the United States, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Mexico on nearly 300 daily flights. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier's hard-working aviation professionals pride themselves in delivering the company's signature Rocky Mountain hospitality to customers. Frontier Airlines is the proud recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration's 2016 Diamond Award for maintenance excellence and was recently named the industry's most fuel-efficient airline by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) as a result of superior technology and operational efficiencies.

For more information or to purchase a Frontier flight, visit FlyFrontier.com, where Frontier guarantees the best travel value for Frontier flights. Customers can sign up at FlyFrontier.com/email-alert receive special discounts and promotions only available to Frontier's email subscribers. Special offers are also available by following Frontier on Twitter at Twitter.com/FlyFrontier or by liking Frontier on Facebook at Facebook.com/FlyFrontier.