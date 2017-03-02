Frontier Airlines Names Josh Flyr, Vice President - Network and Revenue

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Frontier Airlines has named Josh Flyr its new vice president - network and revenue.

In his new role, Flyr will oversee network planning and scheduling as well as pricing and yield management. Prior to his new appointment, Flyr was senior director - network and revenue.

"As Frontier continues to take delivery of new aircraft and add new markets to our route network, Josh is the right person to lead this effort," said Daniel Shurz, chief commercial officer. "Since joining Frontier, Josh has built a strong team in his department, has been key to improving operational performance and engineered Frontier's successful 2016 network redesign."

Flyr, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin (BBA) and the University of Maryland (MBA), began his career in the airline industry in revenue management at America West Airlines. Flyr worked in various revenue management roles at America West and the merged US Airways, eventually as director of pricing, before moving to Columbus, Ohio-based ULCC startup Skybus. Having worked in network planning, pricing and yield management at the other airlines, Flyr then joined Frontier in 2011 as director - planning.

A hiker, skier and cyclist, Flyr and his wife, Laura, live in Denver with their two daughters.

For B-roll and photos visit:

http://bit.ly/F9Media_Library

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is committed to offering 'Low Fares Done Right' to more than 60 destinations in the United States, Dominican Republic and Mexico on nearly 300 daily flights. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier's hard-working aviation professionals pride themselves in delivering the company's signature Rocky Mountain hospitality to customers. Frontier Airlines is the proud recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration's 2015 Diamond Award for maintenance excellence and was recently named the industry's most fuel-efficient airline by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) as a result of superior technology and operational efficiencies.