Frontier Rare Earths Limited: Announcement of Special Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - In relation to the special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Dublin on April 24, 2017, Frontier Rare Earths Limited ("Frontier" or the "Company") (OTCQX:FREFF) is pleased to advise that all of the resolutions put to the Meeting were duly passed.

A total of 70,712,305 shares, representing 78.95% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, were voted at the Meeting. The voting in relation to the resolutions was as follows:

M&A Amendment Resolution Number of votes Percentage of votes

(excluding non-votes) For 69,131,732 99.12% Against 612,000 0.88% Consolidation Resolution Number of Votes Percentage of votes

(excluding non-votes) For 69,977,105 98.96% Against 735,200 1.04%

Consolidation Resolution - excluding votes from Excluded Shareholders as required under MI 61-101 and as set out in the management information circular dated March 15, 2017 Number of Votes Percentage of votes

(excluding non-votes) For 25,665,673 97.22% Against 735,200 2.78%

Following the conclusion of the Meeting the Board of the Company has resolved to complete the consolidation as set out in the management information circular dated March 15, 2017 (the "Circular"). Payments in respect of fractional interests will be made in accordance with the procedures outlined in the Circular. The Company intends to submit an application to cease to be a reporting issuer in each Canadian province and territory.