Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Silverfort for Its New Product Innovation in Authentication and Access Management in Critical National Infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Based on its recent analysis of the Authentication and Access Management in Critical National Infrastructure market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Silverfort with the 2017 New Product Innovation Award. Silverfort, an Israeli-based company, recently introduced an innovative network authentication platform that tackles credential-based attacks and insider misuse using a comprehensive approach that is scalable across an organization's entire network and cloud infrastructure.

Credential-based attacks and insider misuse targeting Critical National Infrastructures (CNI) -- from financial services to healthcare to governments -- are costly, affecting an organization's operations, security integrity, finances and reputation. The increase of such attacks is driving demand for sophisticated cybersecurity solutions that can proactively deliver better protection and access policy management. However, many of today's cybersecurity products require the installation of additional software or hardware, which aren't always compatible with legacy, proprietary or 3rd-party systems.

"Silverfort's network authentication platform is unique in today's market because it can seamlessly deliver strong authentication to any sensitive resource, including resources that don't support strong authentication at all, without any change to the protected resource," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Rakesh Vishwanath. "This allows the client holistic visibility and protection across all sensitive resources, including in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and even when resources are moved from one environment to another, such as during cloud migration."

Silverfort's patent-pending technology enables advanced authentication and access protection measures throughout an organization's network, securing every physical and virtual resource in a cost-effective manner that demonstrates several unique features:

Patent-pending technology keeps track of which user is accessing which resource from which device at which time, across the entire corporate network and cloud infrastructure. Based upon an organization's policies and Silverfort's risk analysis engine, Silverfort enforces proactive protection measures to verify the user's identity and deny access if required.

Silverfort can protect legacy, 3 rd -party, and new resources while being managed from a centralized point of installation, without requiring any integration with each protected resource, and without installing in-line gateways. This is achieved by seamlessly adding protection layers over the existing authentication protocols.

Silverfort automatically discovers all users, client devices, and resources across a network, provides real-time alerts and reports on detected external and internal threats, identifies the use of vulnerable authentication mechanisms and offers automatic prevention policies based on these insights.

Silverfort has a number of management capabilities to the system interface that allows a customer not only complete visibility into what is going on within the corporate network and cloud infrastructure, but also the ability to export the entire log database of authentication and access activities to external log repositories or into an excel file to help identify and rectify flagged issues.

"Silverfort's unique solution offers interactive and transparent functionalities that add significant value to the customer," said Vishwanath. "Silverfort delivers multi-factor authentication through its dashboard, which can be applied instantly to any sensitive system, without the need to integrate with each selected system, as required by other products on the market. It also allows a client to customize access to specific resources by specific users from a single point of contact, restricting the lateral movements by an unauthorized entity who breached into the network."

Frost & Sullivan commends Silverfort for its innovative network authentication platform that has helped the company acquire a strong customer base across the financial services, technology, and healthcare verticals. The company's current focus on integrating advanced machine learning-based behavioral analytics into the platform demonstrates the company's commitment to continually innovate in a growing and competitive industry. This new capability will allow Silverfort to deliver adaptive risk-based authentication in a broad manner across all corporate systems, as opposed to other adaptive authentication products in the market which can protect only specific resources.

About Silverfort

Silverfort protects enterprises from data breaches by preventing credential compromise and misuse across the entire corporate network and cloud infrastructure. Silverfort leverages patent-pending technology to monitor and secure all user authentication, from any device to any resource. Silverfort seamlessly enhances the basic authentication and access mechanisms used by all client devices and services, instantly equipping them with the latest authentication and access protection technology without any change or integration. Contact us to learn more.

