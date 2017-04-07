Frozen Desserts Chain Expands Internationally With Seventh Location in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - sweetFrog Enterprises, LLC. is pleased to announce the opening of its newest shop in the Dominican Republic. The Santo Domingo location represents the seventh sweetFrog shop operating in the Dominican Republic. sweetFrog offers a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors, along with fresh topping choices within a self-serve model and was recently named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal.

In 2013, sweetFrog introduced the first two locations into the Dominican Republic. This new sweetFrog store, located at Marginal Aut. Las Americas KM. 10.5, Los Frailes, Santo Domingo Este, Republica Dominicana, opened its doors on March 18.

"We are very excited to have opened our seventh location in the Dominican Republic," said Rafa Monestina, owner of sweetFrog Dominican Republic. "Our goal is to give each Dominican the opportunity to have a sweetFrog close to home."

"Our growth in the Dominican Republic has been terrific for the sweetFrog brand's international efforts," said Patrick Galleher, CEO of sweetFrog. "We congratulate sweetFrog Dominican Republic on their continued success and the opening of their seventh location."

About sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt:

Sweet Frog (http://www.sweetfrog.com) is the fastest growing premium, all natural, self-serve frozen yogurt restaurant company in the country. With a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors and fresh topping choices, sweetFrog was named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal in 2014 and 2016. sweetFrog has 340 stores including both company-owned, franchise and independently licensed locations either open or under contract in twenty-eight states in the U.S, Dominican Republic and Egypt. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia. Sweet Frog prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy soft-serve frozen yogurt, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. The company was founded on Christian principles and seeks to bring happiness and a positive attitude into the lives of the communities it calls home.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/7/11G135383/Images/7050-mascots_in_front_of_now_open-01-2ac475c16feba7bb8df1df15370177d2.jpg