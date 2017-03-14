Frustum, GrabCAD announce winners of the Quadcopter Topology Optimization Design Challenge

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Frustum, a pioneer in generative design and topology optimization software, today announced the winners of its, "Generate Quadcopter Challenge: A GrabCAD Challenge for Topology Optimization." Hosted on the GrabCAD Community platform, the challenge invited participants to use Frustum's cloud-based generative design and topology optimization software, Generate, to optimize the design of a lightweight, 3D-printed quadcopter.

Using Generate and traditional CAD modeling software, designers were asked to create an optimized quadcopter airframe design using constraint-driven design methodology. Judging criteria included mass reduction from meta design space, payload delivery, takeoff, flight for 50 meters and soft landing, flight time, ingenuity of design space(s), design aesthetics, and ingenuity of load case(s).

"Working with the GrabCAD team and its brilliant and global community of engineers, gave us a myriad of innovative designs," said Jesse Blankenship, CEO and founder of Frustum. "We had more than 200 entries, most embracing the freedom additive manufacturing brings and creating designs not possible with traditional manufacturing techniques."

"I am incredibly honored to be selected as the winner of this challenge," said Salva Serrano, first-place winner and co-founder of Ootro Estudio, an Orihuela, Spain-based architectural and design studio specializing in 3D modeling and digital manufacturing. "With my proposal, I tried to explore the possibilities of Generate as a structural design tool. I focused on securing the entire frame utilizing the topology optimization process - from the landing feet to the arms that hold the motors. It was fun to watch the software sculpting the shape of the frame as a virtual Michelangelo."

Noted third-place award winner Michael van der Bent, improvement engineer at Thyssenkrupp Accessibility, a stair lift manufacturer based in the Netherlands: "I had used Generate previously and the GrabCAD challenge gave me an opportunity to dive back into the software offers significant optimization potential in material savings, product weight, and strength, all of which contribute to a better overall design," When using the topology optimization, Generate allowed me to quickly see results and create multiple iterations faster than any other software I've used."

Design submissions were evaluated by a panel of Frustum employees, including Blankenship; Robert Wilson, president of Aerospace Advisory Group and former president and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace; and a member of the GrabCAD software organization. The winners received cash prizes of will receive cash prizes of $2,500, $1,000, and $500 respectively, as well as a free subscription to the Generate platform.

Winning Entries for the Generate Quadcopter Challenge: A GrabCAD Challenge for Topology Optimization:

1st - Salva Serrano

Alicante, Spain

Quadcopter Drone

https://goo.gl/VuKuk4





2nd - Carlos Fuentes

US

The Generate Quadcopter Challenge

https://goo.gl/nUK8UN





3rd - Michael van der Bent

Schiedam, Netherlands

Topologie Optimised Quadcopter

https://goo.gl/UeV9Lx





Find out more about the winners and why they won on the Frustum blog: https://www.frustum.com/blog/generate-grabcad-quadcopter-challenge-winners-announced

About Frustum

Frustum is an innovative software company that is entirely focused on developing the latest functional generative design tools for designers through the Generate software platform. Generate empowers the mechanical designer to optimize and realize demonstrably better parts with additive manufacturing. Generate delivers a breakthrough cloud based optimization platform that brings design and topology optimization together as one. Designers now can advance their additive manufacturing designs in half the design and development time without any substantial learning curve. The timing has never been better for a solution to harness the power of additive manufacturing.

About GrabCAD

GrabCAD is a digital manufacturing hub brought to you by the industry leader in 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, Stratasys. GrabCAD solutions help designers and engineers build great products faster by connecting people, content, and technology. GrabCAD Print reads CAD files natively and eliminates or minimizes the need to export to STL, significantly streamlining the design-to-3D-print workflow. GrabCAD Workbench makes it easy for engineers to share files, work with partners, and complete projects on time. The 3.25M GrabCAD Community accelerates the design process by tapping into the largest source of mechanical engineering content and knowledge in the world.