FSS to Share Solutions for Bankruptcy Trustees, Law Firms and Receivers at CBF 2017 Insolvency Conference

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Financial Software Solutions, a technology leader providing web-based and mobile case management solutions to bankruptcy trustees, law firms and receivers, announced today that the company will sponsor and exhibit at the California Bankruptcy Forum Annual Insolvency Conference, to be held May 19-21, 2017, at Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, California.

The California Bankruptcy Forum is an organization comprised of local bankruptcy professionals throughout the state. Its primary purposes are to provide educational support, a structure for communication between the bench and bar and networking between the members, including accountants, appraisers, auctioneers, attorneys, bankers, brokers, consultants, crisis managers, judges and trustees.

The company will have experts on hand to share information with attendees and demonstrate new products and features in FSS product lines, including:

TrusteSolutions platform for Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustees: TrusteSolutions is a software platform that helps trustees and bankruptcy fiduciaries manage cases, organize filings and ECF documents, manage assets and conduct banking transactions. The system is integrated with Microsoft Exchange, allowing bankruptcy trustees to easily associate email messages and attachments with the related client case. New features include support for new bankruptcy schedules, customized schedule review and integrated electronic bank statements approved by the UST.

BlueStylus: An easy-to-use web-based case management and billing dashboard allows law firms to manage clients, cases and documents. BlueStylus gives legal professionals the ability to work from anywhere -- on a laptop, tablet, iPad or mobile phone.

Attorneys, receivers, consultants and legal administrators in need of highly rated, cost-effective solutions for law firm management, bankruptcy administration, turnarounds, restructuring or receivership are encouraged to visit the FSS exhibit at CBF to learn more.

Financial Software Solutions continues to innovate in many markets, providing time management, document management and bank automation software.

About FSS

Financial Software Solutions, LLC, provides cloud-based enterprise software to financial and legal professionals. FSS solutions include TrusteSolutions case management for Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustees, BlueStylus web-based legal case management, time and billing and document sharing. In 2017 FSS introduced the CORE platform for managers of corporate restructuring and receivership. We are dedicated to providing enterprise-level software that is easy to learn and easy to use, helping businesses do more with fewer resources for enhanced productivity. To find out more, visit fsscloud.com, TrusteSolutions.com, or BlueStylus.com.