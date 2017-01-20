News Room
FT Portfolios Canada Co.

FT Portfolios Canada Co.
First Trust AlphaDEX(TM) Canadian Dividend ETF
TSX : FDY
TSX : FDY.A
First Trust AlphaDEX(TM) U.S. Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)
TSX : FUD
TSX : FUD.A

 First Trust AlphaDEX(TM) Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)
TSX : FDE
TSX : FDE.A
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)
TSX : FSL
TSX : FSL.A

 First Trust AlphaDEX(TM) European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
TSX : EUR
TSX : EUR.A
First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged)
TSX : FSD
TSX : FSD.A

 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF
TSX : ETP
TSX : ETP.A
First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF
TSX : FTB

January 20, 2017 09:48 ET

FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) -

(TSX:FDY)(TSX:FDY.A)(TSX:FUD)(TSX:FUD.A)(TSX:FDE)(TSX:FDE.A)(TSX:FSL)(TSX:FSL.A)(TSX:EUR)(TSX:EUR.A)(TSX:FSD)(TSX:FSD.A)(TSX:ETP)(TSX:ETP.A)(TSX:FTB)

FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash distribution for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFS") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending January 31, 2017.

The cash distributions are payable on February 7, 2017 to Unitholders of record on January 31, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of January 27, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount
First Trust AlphaDEX™ Canadian Dividend ETF FDY $0.0494
FDY.A $0.0311
First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0484
FUD.A $0.0252
First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0262
FDE.A $0.0115
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0667
FSL.A $0.0575
First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0420
EUR.A $0.0215
First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSD $0.0840
FSD.A $0.0664
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0660
ETP.A $0.0570
First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0666

Contact Information

News Room
 