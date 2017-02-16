News Room
FT Portfolios Canada Co.

FT Portfolios Canada Co.
First Trust AlphaDEX(TM) Canadian Dividend ETF
TSX : FDY
TSX : FDY.A
First Trust AlphaDEX(TM) U.S. Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)
TSX : FUD
TSX : FUD.A

 First Trust AlphaDEX(TM) Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)
TSX : FDE
TSX : FDE.A
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)
TSX : FSL
TSX : FSL.A

 First Trust AlphaDEX(TM) European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
TSX : EUR
TSX : EUR.A
First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged)
TSX : FSD
TSX : FSD.A

 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF
TSX : ETP
TSX : ETP.A
First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF
TSX : FTB

February 16, 2017 08:51 ET

FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) -

(TSX:FDY)(TSX:FDY.A)(TSX:FUD)(TSX:FUD.A)(TSX:FDE)(TSX:FDE.A)(TSX:FSL)(TSX:FSL.A)(TSX:EUR)(TSX:EUR.A)(TSX:FSD)(TSX:FSD.A)(TSX:ETP)(TSX:ETP.A)(TSX:FTB)

FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash distribution for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFS") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending February 28, 2017.

The cash distributions are payable on March 7, 2017 to Unitholders of record on February 28, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of February 24, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount
First Trust AlphaDEX™ Canadian Dividend ETF FDY $0.0494
FDY.A $0.0309
First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0484
FUD.A $0.0248
First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0262
FDE.A $0.0110
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0667
FSL.A $0.0575
First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0440
EUR.A $0.0232
First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSD $0.0840
FSD.A $0.0664
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0660
ETP.A $0.0570
First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0666

Contact Information

News Room
 