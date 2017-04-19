News Room
April 19, 2017 10:55 ET

FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) -

FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash distribution for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFS") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending April 30, 2017.

FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash distribution for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFS") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending April 30, 2017.

The cash distributions are payable on May 5, 2017 to Unitholders of record on April 28, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of April 26, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount
First Trust AlphaDEX™ Canadian Dividend ETF FDY $0.0500
FDY.A $0.0314
First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0500
FUD.A $0.0265
First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0275
FDE.A $0.0125
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0667
FSL.A $0.0575
First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0460
EUR.A $0.0249
First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSD $0.0920
FSD.A $0.0736
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0666
ETP.A $0.0576
First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0666

