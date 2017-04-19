FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) -

(TSX:FDY)(TSX:FDY.A)(TSX:FUD)(TSX:FUD.A)(TSX:FDE)(TSX:FDE.A)(TSX:FSL)(TSX:FSL.A)(TSX:EUR)(TSX:EUR.A)(TSX:FSD)(TSX:FSD.A)(TSX:ETP)(TSX:ETP.A)(TSX:FTB)

FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash distribution for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFS") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending April 30, 2017.

The cash distributions are payable on May 5, 2017 to Unitholders of record on April 28, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of April 26, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below: