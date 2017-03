FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded and US Sectors Funds

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) -

(TSX:FDY)(TSX:FDY.A)(TSX:FUD)(TSX:FUD.A)(TSX:FDE)(TSX:FDE.A)(TSX:FSL)(TSX:FSL.A)(TSX:EUR)(TSX:EUR.A)(TSX:FSD)(TSX:FSD.A)(TSX:FST)(TSX:FST.A)(TSX:ETP)(TSX:ETP.A)(TSX:FHF)(TSX:FHG)(TSX:FHQ)(TSX:FHU)(TSX:FTB)

FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash distribution for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFS") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending March 31, 2017.

The cash distributions are payable on April 7, 2017 to Unitholders of record on March 31, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of March 29, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below: