October 20, 2017 09:59 ET

FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 20, 2017) -

FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFS") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending October 31, 2017.

The cash distributions are payable on November 7, 2017 to Unitholders of record on October 31, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of October 30, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount
First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0400
FUD.A $0.0150
First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0500
FDE.A $0.0340
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0550
FSL.A $0.0370
First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0700
EUR.A $0.0480
First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSD $0.0700
FSD.A $0.0450
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0500
ETP.A $0.0320
First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0600

