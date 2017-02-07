FTE Files Application for Uplisting to Nasdaq

NAPLES, FL --(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - FTE Networks, Inc. ( OTCQX : FTNW) ("FTE" or the "Company"), a leading network infrastructure solutions provider in the technology and communications industries, today announced that it has applied to list the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Once accepted, the shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange and will provide investors with added benefits such as improved liquidity and increased trade execution speed.

"Uplisting to Nasdaq is an exciting opportunity for FTE Networks," said Michael Palleschi, Chairman and CEO of FTE Networks. "We are confident that once our application is accepted, trading on Nasdaq will offer investors increased visibility and improved liquidity. Furthermore, we believe this will enhance shareholder value, capture a broader range of institutional investors attracted to our growth proposition and provide for greater access to capital. The filing of this application is further evidence of our long-term objective of penetrating and disrupting the marketplace with FTE Network's business solution offering."

The uplisting is subject to approval based on the Company's ability to meet Nasdaq requirements.

About FTE Networks, Inc.

FTE Networks is on the leading edge of network transformation helping communications service providers, government and enterprise customers evolve their networks to meet advancing technology requirements via network infrastructure, and edge computing solutions to quickly enhance service innovation and deliver new revenue streams. With a focus on smart design, open architectures, and consistent standards, along with expertise in building, operating, and maintaining networks, FTE solves complex network and system challenges that reduce costs and deployment time to accelerate delivery and optimize performance of network infrastructure. Operating five (5) industry segments; Data Center Infrastructure, Fiber Optics, Wireless Integration, Network Engineering, and Compute to the Edge, FTE Networks is headquartered in Naples, Florida, with offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit: www.ftenet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business of FTE. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on FTE's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on FTE. There is no assurance that future developments affecting FTE will be those anticipated by FTE. FTE undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.