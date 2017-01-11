FTE Networks Appoints Mark King EVP of Global Sales To Develop Pipeline and Expand Business in Global Markets

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - FTE Networks, Inc. ( OTCQX : FTNW), a leading network infrastructure solutions provider to the technology and communications industries, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of industry veteran Mark King as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Global Sales. King will be responsible for leading business development, accelerating the sales pipeline in all industries, and expanding business opportunities by penetrating untapped global markets.

King joins FTE Networks with a strong record in developing business lines and managing customer relationships in the Telecom and Finance sectors, having served clients at Level 3, AT&T/British Telecom, GE Capital, and IBM. Previously, King was a partner and business advisory consultant at Fairview Advisors, where he raised capital for IT and telecom clients, established strategic partnerships, and led due diligence and M&A advisory services. Before joining Fairview Advisors, King was SVP of Sales at Level 3 Communications, where he led the wholesale carrier and content market sales channels. While at Level 3, King grew revenues from $900M to $4.4B within 5 years by signing Tier-One customers, including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, Comcast, and Vonage. Prior to Level 3, King served in executive sales roles leading multi-billion dollar, multi-year outsourcing projects for both GE Capital and AT&T/British Telecom, overseeing implementation in multiple countries and continents.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark King, a highly experienced and proven industry executive to the team," said Michael Palleschi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FTE Networks. "Mark's extensive industry experience in sales, as well as his relationships with high-profile, multi-billion dollar companies, will be integral to FTE's next phase of growth, as we continue to build and expand our sales organization. We are confident that Mark will help us to grow and evolve, increasing sales while growing and expanding our communication services segment in global markets and managing a vast network of high level customer relationships."

FTE Networks is on the leading edge of network transformation helping communications service providers, government and enterprise customers evolve their networks to meet advancing technology requirements via network infrastructure, and edge computing solutions to quickly enhance service innovation and deliver new revenue streams. With a focus on smart design, open architectures, and consistent standards, along with expertise in building, operating, and maintaining networks, FTE solves complex network and system challenges that reduce costs and deployment time to accelerate delivery and optimize performance of network infrastructure. Operating five (5) industry segments; Data Center Infrastructure, Fiber Optics, Wireless Integration, Network Engineering, and Compute to the Edge, FTE Networks is headquartered in Naples, Florida, with offices throughout the United States and Europe.

