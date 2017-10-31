Technology Designed to Reduce Network Latency, Improve Bandwidth Capacity and Provide Enhanced Security

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - FTE Networks, Inc. ( OTCQX : FTNW) ("FTE" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure and buildings, today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for CrossLayer™ technology covering the decentralized provision of internet and cloud services.

Networks are composed of OEM devices that bundle hardware and software together at centralized sites. Networks generally then use extensions to provide services to end users. CrossLayer™ technology enables software and hardware ecosystems to be deployed on-site at the building, which can deliver converged carrier-grade network and cloud services to building tenants. CrossLayer™ capability regarding edge deployment and convergence of cloud and network access is designed to reduce network latency, increase bandwidth to content and cloud services, and provide levels of security that customers cannot obtain with other network architectures. Its unique architecture enables CrossLayer™ to deliver managed high-speed networks to individual buildings and large-scale commercial projects.

"We are pleased to announce the filing of this provisional patent application as it further supports our company's growth strategy," said Mr. Michael Palleschi, President and CEO of FTE Networks.

About FTE Networks, Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc. ("FTNW"), is a leading provider of innovative technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure and buildings. FTE's three complementary businesses are FTE Network Services, CrossLayer, Inc. and Benchmark Builders, Inc. Together they provide end-to-end design, build and support solutions for state-of-the-art networks and commercial properties to create the most transformative smart platforms and buildings. FTE's businesses are predicated on smart design and consistent standards that reduce deployment costs and accelerate delivery of innovative projects and services. The company works with Fortune 100/500 companies, including some of the world's leading communications services providers. FTE Networks and its subsidiaries support multiple services, including Data Center Infrastructure, Fiber Optics, Wireless Integration, Network Engineering, Internet Service Provider, General Contracting Management and General Contracting. For more information, please visit www.ftenet.com.

About CrossLayer, Inc.

CrossLayer, a managed network services company with a new business model for connecting large-scale, state-of-the-art campuses and multi-use developments, delivers technology solutions via an advanced network and cloud platform, providing owners and developers with the control that comes with an owned-and-operated system. CrossLayer's purpose-built platform enables customers to introduce and deliver innovative services quickly that increase user satisfaction while creating monetization opportunities previously afforded only to network operators. Providing reduced capital and operating costs for customers, CrossLayer's managed network service solutions deliver the agility and flexibility to meet evolving technology advancements. A wholly owned subsidiary of FTE Networks, Inc., CrossLayer is headquartered in Naples, Florida. For more information, please visit www.CrossLayer.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "plan," "believe," "may," "could," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. For instance, there is no assurance that provisional patent-pending applications will result in granted patents, or that competing companies, in their normal course of business, might not introduce other unrelated inventions superior to the Company's own.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and market trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, our Form 10-K's, Form 10-Q's and Form 8-K's. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this update is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.