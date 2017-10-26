CrossLayer™to provide one-stop-shop capabilities for integrated building solutions over innovative and scalable cloud-based platform

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - FTE Networks, Inc. ( OTCQX : FTNW) ("FTE" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure and buildings, today introduced its CrossLayer™ subsidiary, a managed services company with technology that introduces a new business model for connecting large-scale, state-of-the-art campuses and multi-use developments. With the addition of CrossLayer to FTE's portfolio of businesses, the Company now offers a comprehensive "one-stop shop" for technology, telecommunications and general contracting.

The business brings telecom carrier-like functionality to commercial real estate developments, essentially building an ultra-fast, highly secure data network with unlimited connections that the developer can own, with CrossLayer then managing the network across the entire development, from sign-up to service.

FTE represents a unique platform for growth, providing end-to-end design, build and support solutions for networks of the future and commercial properties. FTE Network Services provides network infrastructure solutions for the telecom and technology sectors, CrossLayer provides managed network services with a first-of-its-kind advanced network and cloud platform, and Benchmark Builders -- provides full-service interior and general contracting services.

"Our three businesses are predicated on smart design and consistent standards that reduce deployment costs and accelerate delivery of innovative projects and services," said Michael Palleschi, President and CEO of FTE Networks. "FTE now serves five fast-growing markets -- in-building wireless, global smart buildings, network infrastructure, data center and U.S. commercial construction."

"The demand for smart buildings drives the demand for FTE's services," said Lynn Martin, President of CrossLayer. "With CrossLayer, FTE now has a full, vertically integrated business model that is first to market with a turnkey integrated building solution providing owners and developers with the control that comes with an owned-and-operated system. CrossLayer's purpose-built platform enables customers to quickly introduce and deliver innovative services that increase user satisfaction, while creating monetization opportunities previously afforded only to network operators. Providing reduced capital and operating costs for customers, CrossLayer's managed network service solutions deliver the agility and flexibility to meet evolving technology advancements."

When developers offer the CrossLayer service to tenants, they provide availability on day one of move-in and an always-on connection to their private network anywhere on campus, ensuring that data stays local and secure. CrossLayer then offers advanced traffic analysis to developers, so they can monetize the network by delivering value-added services based on traffic usage and patterns.

"CrossLayer addresses tenant needs for a future-proof network, delivering on three key needs: advanced services, network performance and cost-efficient expansion," said Mr. Martin. "By using low-cost commodity servers in a cloud environment, CrossLayer can deliver new capabilities and scaling through upgradable open-source software releases in a way that is similar to visiting an app store to select new features."

About FTE Networks, Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc. ("FTNW"), is a leading provider of innovative technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure and buildings. FTE's three complementary businesses are FTE Network Services, CrossLayer, Inc. and Benchmark Builders, Inc. Together they provide end-to-end design, build and support solutions for state-of-the-art networks and commercial properties to create the most transformative smart platforms and buildings. FTE's businesses are predicated on smart design and consistent standards that reduce deployment costs and accelerate delivery of innovative projects and services. The company works with Fortune 100/500 companies, including some of the world's leading communications services providers. FTE Networks and its subsidiaries support multiple services, including Data Center Infrastructure, Fiber Optics, Wireless Integration, Network Engineering, Internet Service Provider, General Contracting Management and General Contracting. For more information, please visit www.ftenet.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "growth," "demand" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements we make regarding our strategy for growth and market expansion, including our plans for marketing and expanding Crosslayer's reach alongside our combined service offerings; and other matters that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this release.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and market trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, our Form 10-K's, Form 10-Q's and Form 8-K's. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this update is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.