FTE Networks Names J.T. Archer VP of Sales, Western Region

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - FTE Networks, Inc. ( OTCQX : FTNW), a leading network infrastructure solutions provider to the technology and communications industries, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of industry veteran J.T. Archer as Vice President of Sales, Western Region. Archer will play a key role on the Global Sales team managed by Mark King. He will help FTE expand its presence on the West Coast in the Company's Inside Plant, Outside Plant, and Network Service Provider verticals. In addition, Archer will help FTE improve and expand customer relations, as well as target and capitalize on strategic market opportunities, and service new and existing customers.

Archer joins FTE Networks with an outstanding record of establishing and building customer relationships in the telecom sector, and expanding new markets. Previously, Archer was Chief Operating Officer at BodeTree, where he was responsible for sales and marketing, including marketing efforts for partner and small business engagement. He was a key member of the company fundraising team and was accountable for building scalable customer service solutions. Before joining BodeTree, Archer held positions as SVP Operations at PSO Global, Co-Founder & VP of Sales at IDAPTIC, and VP of Customer Operations at Level 3 Communications.

"We are excited to welcome J.T. Archer to the Company, and look forward to his strategic leadership guidance as we expand on the West Coast and Pacific Northwest," said Michael Palleschi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FTE Networks. "J.T. is a talented industry veteran and his extensive experience in sales, business development, and managing relationships with major telecom companies will provide valuable support for our growth strategy."

FTE Networks is on the leading edge of network transformation helping communications service providers, government and enterprise customers evolve their networks to meet advancing technology requirements via network infrastructure, and edge computing solutions to quickly enhance service innovation and deliver new revenue streams. With a focus on smart design, open architectures, and consistent standards, along with expertise in building, operating, and maintaining networks, FTE solves complex network and system challenges that reduce costs and deployment time to accelerate delivery and optimize performance of network infrastructure. Operating five (5) industry segments; Data Center Infrastructure, Fiber Optics, Wireless Integration, Network Engineering, and Compute to the Edge, FTE Networks is headquartered in Naples, Florida, with offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit: www.ftenet.com.

