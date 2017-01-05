FTE Networks Retains MBS Value Partners as Its Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Firm

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - FTE Networks, Inc. ( OTCQX : FTNW), a leading network infrastructure solutions provider in technology and communications, today announced that it has engaged New York-based MBS Value Partners ("MBS") as its investor relations and corporate communications firm. Effective immediately, MBS will advise the Company's senior management on investor relations and corporate communications strategy, messaging, and outreach.

"FTE Networks has been growing powerfully and is poised to capitalize on many promising opportunities," said Michael Palleschi, FTE Networks' Chairman and CEO. "We have a strong contract pipeline and a growing market footprint, both nationally and globally. And, we have in place an outstanding management team. MBS will help us deepen our connection to institutional investors and provide greater exposure for our world-class products and services for Fortune 500 companies."

The MBS team representing FTE will be led by Monique Skruzny, partner and co-founder of MBS, and Jon Elsen, MBS's senior counsel for corporate communications. Joining Skruzny and Elsen on the FTE account are Senior Associate Robert Goetze and Alex Arzeno, Director of Market Intelligence.

About FTE Networks

FTE Networks is on the leading edge of network transformation, helping communications service providers, government and enterprise customers evolve their networks to meet advancing technology requirements via network infrastructure, and edge computing solutions to quickly enhance service innovation and deliver new revenue streams. With a focus on smart design, open architectures and consistent standards, along with expertise in building, operating, and maintaining networks, FTE solves complex network and system challenges that reduce costs and deployment time to accelerate delivery and optimize performance of network infrastructure. Operating five (5) industry segments; Data Center Infrastructure, Fiber Optics, Wireless Integration, Network Engineering, and Compute to the Edge, FTE Networks is headquartered in Naples, Florida, with offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit: www.ftenet.com.

About MBS Value Partners

Headquartered in New York City, with a presence in Boston, Buenos Aires and São Paulo, MBS Value Partners is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides senior level advisory work and customized investor relations, financial media and corporate communications programs for a roster of domestic and international clients. MBS serves the technology, business services, industrials, clean technology and biotechnology verticals in the U.S. For information on the firm's approach, services and leadership team, please visit the MBS Value Partners website at www.mbsvalue.com.