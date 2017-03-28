FTJ FundChoice Launches Separately Managed Accounts Program with Industry Leading Investment Strategist Partners

Announces Meeder Investment Management as First SMA Strategist Partner

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - FTJ FundChoice, a leading turnkey asset management program (TAMP) with over $7 billion assets under administration (AUA), today announced the launch of the FTJ FundChoice Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) Program to further enhance their managed account offerings with strategist-tailored solutions for high net worth families and individuals. FTJ FundChoice also announced Meeder Investment Management as the Program's first SMA Strategist Partner. Additional partners are currently in the vetting process and will be added to the Program on an ongoing basis.

FTJ FundChoice's SMA Program connects financial advisors that serve ultra-high and high-net-worth families and individuals directly to top-tier strategists. Designed for portfolios with a minimum of $1,000,000.00, FTJ FundChoice's SMA Program bridges the gap for advisors between their businesses and their high net worth clientele with tailored investment solutions.

"At FTJ FundChoice, we know that high net worth individuals have unique investment goals and are in greater need of guidance from their financial advisors," said Dean Cook, President of FTJ FundChoice. "We designed our SMA Program to help our financial advisors create positive and reliable relationships with these clients through an individualized investment approach. We believe that our advisors should have the tools necessary to meet and surpass their clients' expectations and with this launch we are offering new and improved ways to achieve this".

As FTJ FundChoice SMA Program's premier partner, Meeder Investment Management's Private Wealth Management team will construct custom portfolios for FTJ FundChoice advisors built to the needs and objectives of each of their clients designed specifically to minimize taxes and track a client-specified benchmark. FTJ FundChoice will be announcing new SMA Strategist Partners as they are accepted to the Program.

For more information on the FTJ FundChoice SMA Program, please visit, www.ftjfundchoice.com/separately-managed-account.

ABOUT FTJ FUNDCHOICE

Founded in 2001, FTJ FundChoice, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, provides advisors access to independent asset allocation strategies and model trading functionality. FTJ FundChoice assists advisors in simplifying their business by absorbing back office tasks, such as trade reconciliation, account administration, fee billing and performance reporting, allowing the advisor to spend more time on revenue-generating activities. For additional information, visit www.ftjfundchoice.com.

ABOUT MEEDER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Founded in 1974, Meeder Investment Management are skilled in tactical asset allocation and pioneers of defensive investing. With over $12 billion AUM, investment solutions include mutual funds, investment portfolios, retirement plan solutions, separately managed accounts, and cash management solutions. Meeder Investment Management offer an experienced team of equity and fixed income professionals managing customized solutions for institutions and high net worth investors focusing on enhanced diversification and sophisticated tax management. For additional information, visit www.meederinvestment.com.