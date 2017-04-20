FTSE 100 Company Selects MediaValet to Support Global Sales and Marketing Operations

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management software is pleased to announce that it has been selected by a European based FTSE 100 company to meet the rapidly expanding digital asset management needs of their global operations.

With over 15,000 staff and offices in dozens of countries around the world, this multi-billion dollar organization generates tens of thousands of new, high value, digital assets each year. Simple file management solutions were no longer meeting the needs of the individual offices and various divisions, so a search for a global solution was initiated in 2016. After numerous security, load and usability tests, MediaValet was selected unanimously by all stakeholder groups.

"We're proud to support the digital asset management needs of this global organization as they seek to maximize their increasing investment in sales and marketing related assets," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Wins of this size and nature are a testament to our strategic investments in new, industry first features, integrations, and security measures. These investments have made MediaValet the most globally accessible, highly scalable and secure, enterprise class, cloud-based digital asset management solution on the market today."

Starting with a core enterprise package valued at $80,000 per year, this contract is expected to grow year-over-year as the organization's digital asset management needs continue to increase and MediaValet begins integrating into the various third party software applications used throughout the organization to support global sales and marketing operations.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 38 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA -- ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

