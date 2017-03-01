New Plant-Based Grab-and-Go Shake to Start the Day Strong

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Vega is introducing a new way to fuel everyday living: an on-the-go beverage, Vega® Protein+ Shake.1 Made with real, plant-based food ingredients, the new Vega Protein+ Shake is packaged in a convenient grab-and-go format that helps make a strong start to the day easy. Vega Protein+ Shake has 20 grams of plant-based protein, veggies and greens, vitamins and minerals, fiber, and Omega-3 ALA in two delicious flavors -- Vanilla and Chocolate.

"Consumers are not limited to the traditional three meals a day," said Erin Forber, Brand Innovation Manager at Vega. "Recent findings from PLMA Consumer Reseach report that 37 percent of Americans often eat on the run; 52 percent often work and eat at the same time; and 31 percent eat in their car.2 This busy consumer is exactly why we created Vega Protein+ Shake -- a ready-to-drink beverage for those who are looking for next-level convenience on the go without compromising superior taste and nutrition."

With 170 calories per carton, enjoy deliciously drinkable Vega Protein+ Shake straight from the fridge in delicious Vanilla and Chocolate flavors.

Vega Protein+ Shake has:

20 grams complete protein : multisource plant-based blend from pea, hemp, and pumpkin seed

: multisource plant-based blend from pea, hemp, and pumpkin seed Veggies and greens: ingredients made from leafy greens, green algae, and vegetables

ingredients made from leafy greens, green algae, and vegetables 12 vitamins and minerals : At least 25% Daily Value (DV)

: At least 25% Daily Value (DV) 3-4 grams fiber: 12%-16% Daily Value

12%-16% Daily Value 1 gram Omega-3 ALA: Essential fatty acids from flaxseed

Essential fatty acids from flaxseed Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, certified vegan

For a list of full ingredients, visit MyVega.com

Product Availability

Vega Protein+ Shake is available in delicious Vanilla and Chocolate flavors in convenient 4-pack and 12-pack options in the U.S. only.

About Vega

Born from the belief that you shouldn't have to choose between nutrition and on-the-go convenience, Vega is a premium brand of plant-based, convenient, real food alternatives. Whether you need an on-the-go meal or snack, or sports nutrition to fuel your better before, during or after training, there's a Vega product made for you. Plus, Vega products are gluten-free, certified vegan, with no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, so you can feel good about what you're eating. Vega empowers you with the knowledge and nutrition to be better on your own terms -- one small change at a time. Learn more and find recipes at MyVega.com

1 *Vega Protein+ Shake contains at least 10% more DV for protein than Vega® Protein Smoothie. Protein content of Vega Protein Smoothie is 15g protein (21%DV) per serving; Vega Protein+ Shake has 20 grams protein per serving

2 Private Label Manufacturers Association. (2016) How America's Eating Habits are Changing. Access on 12/29/16 from: http://plma.com/share/press/RESOURCES/PLMA_Report_-_How_Americas_Eating_Habits_Are_Changing.pdf

