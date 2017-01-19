Fujifilm Releases X100F, 4K-Shooting X-T20, and XF 50mm f/2 Lens; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Fujifilm is announcing some major additions and upgrades for the X Series; This includes a revamped X100F with a joystick, a 4K-shooting X-T20 mirrorless camera, and a compact XF 50mm f/2 R WR lens

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Fujifilm X100F Digital Camera, the X-T20 Mirrorless Digital Camera, and XF 50mm f/2 R WR Lens, excellent additions to its respected X Series.

Leading the pack is the X100F, a compact point-and-shoot that manages to feature an APS-C sensor and Fujifilm's Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder, which now features magnification of the electronic rangefinder function. A popular choice for those looking for a top-end pocket camera, the X100F gains a newly-developed 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor with no low-pass filter, which pairs with the 23mm f/2 lens to create a 35mm-equivalent focal length. A revamped AF system features 91 points, and can be segmented into a total of 325 points with the center 40% of the imaging area using 49 phase-detect points for improved speed.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1311231-REG/fujifilm_16534651_x100f_camera_black.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1311229-REG/fujifilm_16534584_x100f_camera_silver.html

24.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS III Sensor

X-Processor Pro Image Processor

Fujinon 23mm f/2 Lens

Hybrid Optical and Electronic Viewfinder

91-Point AF with 49 Phase-Detect Points

Integrated ISO Dial and Rear Joystick

In terms of physical changes, a new joystick is available on the rear of the camera for controlling the AF point, and an ISO dial is built into the shutter speed dial. A C position is placed on the exposure compensation dial as well, and the rear of the camera moves all controls and buttons to the right side of the camera for improved one-handed operation. It is available in black or silver, along with the new WCL-X100 II Wide Conversion Lens (28mm equivalent), TCL-X100 II Tele Conversion Lens (50mm equivalent), and an optional black or brown LC-100F Leather Case.

Filling the mid-range position of the popular X-Series mirrorless lineup is the upgraded X-T20, which is now equipped with a 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III APS-C sensor and the X-Processor Pro engine. The new sensor forgoes the use of a low-pass filter for maximum sharpness. The new system provides enhanced speed and power, including a reworked AF algorithm, and the ability to record 4K video with Film Simulation modes, including ACROS. Proof of the improved speed is an updated startup time of 0.4 seconds, shutter lag of 0.05 second, and a shooting interval of 0.25 seconds. It also supports 5 fps continuous shooting in live view.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1311248-REG/fujifilm_16542490_x_t20_camera_black.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1311247-REG/fujifilm_16542359_x_t20_camera_silver.html

24.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS III Sensor

X-Processor Pro Image Processor

Tilting Touchscreen LCD Monitor

UHD 4K Video Recording

Continuous Shooting Up to 5 fps

AF-C Custom Settings

Film Simulation for Photos and Videos

A tilting touchscreen monitor is available along with an electronic viewfinder for intuitive composition and operation, while the auto mode selector features the Advanced SR Auto mode and the exposure compensation dial now offers a C position. The revamped AF algorithm provides users with more control, with five presets available in the AF-C Custom Settings. Video can also be output over HDMI to an external monitor, and a mic jack is present for connecting a microphone.

Available in black or silver, the X-T20 is a great addition to the X Series lineup. It will also be available as a kit with the XC 16-50mm lens, as a kit with the XF 18-55mm lens, or as a kit with the XC 16-50mm and XC 50-230mm lenses, with all options available in black or silver. Many existing accessories will work with the X-T20, including the BLC-XT10 Leather Case and MHG-XT10 Metal Hand Grip.

Finally, the XF 50mm f/2 R WR further expands Fujifilm's growing compact lens series. The telephoto 76mm equivalent lens features a fast f/2 maximum aperture for depth-of-field control and working in low light. It also weighs just 7 ounces, and features fast and silent autofocusing. Additionally, it is weather- and dust-resistant, as well as being able to work in freezing conditions with temperatures as low as 14°F. It is available in black or silver, along with a new 46mm Lens Cap and a 46mm Protector Filter.

