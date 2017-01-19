Fujifilm Reveals Price and Specs of GFX 50S Mirrorless Medium Format Camera System, More Info: B&H

Photography News: Fujifilm has finally unveiled full details of its 51.4MP GFX 50S Medium Format Mirrorless Camera, which will sell for $6,499; Along with the camera, Fujifilm has also officially released three lenses and a variety of accessories

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - B&H Photo would like to share details of the Fujifilm GFX 50S Medium Format Mirrorless Camera, the start of a new series from the company that claims some of the best image quality possible from a digital camera. Released alongside the camera are a trio of lenses: the standard GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR, telephoto GF 120mm f/4 Macro R LM OIS WR, and wide-angle zoom GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR, with more promised throughout 2017. Finally, there is a variety of new accessories for the G Series camera, including a VG-GFX1 Vertical Battery Grip, EVF-TL1 EVF Tilt Adapter, and more to help improve handling and operation.

Fujifilm GFX 50S Medium Format Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1283336-REG/fujifilm_gfx_50s_medium_format.html

51.4MP 43.8 x 32.9mm CMOS Sensor

X-Processor Pro Image Processor

Removable 3.69m-Dot OLED EVF

3.2" 2.36m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

117-Point Contrast-Detection AF System

ISO 100-12800

Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 30 fps

Multi Aspect Ratio Shooting

Film Simulation Modes

Weather-Sealed Magnesium Alloy Body

At the heart of the GFX 50S is a 51.4MP CMOS sensor measuring 43.8 x 32.9mm, which is roughly 1.7x the area of a standard 35mm "full-frame" sensor. Combined with the X-Processor Pro, shooters will enjoy high dynamic range, excellent color reproduction, and low noise at sensitivities from ISO 100-12800. This sensor also creates a greatly desired look that cannot be matched by smaller format systems. Other features of this system include the ability to record Full HD video at up to 30p, and the option to shoot with 4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 1:1, 65:24, 5:4, and 7:6 aspect ratios, as well as Fujifilm's renowned Film Simulation Modes, including a new Color Chrome Effect.

Ensuring fast speed and sharp photos is a 117-point contrast-based AF system, which can be further divided to 425 points for increased precision. Focus-point selection is made easy through the implementation of a focus lever. On the rear of the camera is a 3.2" 2.36m-dot touchscreen that can also be used to intuitively select focus while also offering touch controls for the menu and playback. Other advantages of the screen include the ability to tilt in three directions. For those who prefer a more conventional approach to composing their images, a removable 3.69m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder is included. The optional EVF-TL1 EVF Tilt Adapter is available too, which can be used for tilting the viewfinder from 0° to 90° vertically and -45° to +45° horizontally.

In terms of body design, the GFX 50S targets ergonomics, while still keeping the weight to just 2.7 lb with the NP-T125 Li-Ion Battery installed and the 63mm f/2.8 lens attached. Physical dials and controls are a signature of Fujifilm cameras, and the GFX 50S has plenty, with dedicated controls for all critical settings. The top of the camera also features a 1.28" LCD which displays exposure data for checking your settings quickly. Other features of the camera's physical design include weather- and dust-resistance, along with freezeproofing to 14°F. Dual UHS-II SD card slots are available as well, and can be set for Sequential, Backup, and Sorting recording modes.

As a professional system, the GFX 50S will support tethering through its USB connection. Fujifilm has released optional HS-V5 software for Windows to help facilitate this, as well as a Tether Shooting Plug-in PRO for Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and X Acquire for setting up a hot folder. Additionally, RAW FILE CONVERTER EX 2.0 powered by SILKYPIX will help users perform image adjustments, and it has support for Film Simulation modes.

Equipped with a new G mount, a new GF lens series has been released to work with the GFX 50S. The short flange distance of 26.7mm minimizes back focus distance to help eliminate vignetting and ensure edge-to-edge sharpness. All the lenses in the series are designed to handle sensors with resolutions upwards of 100MP, and feature weather sealing and freezeproofing. Additionally, each lens is equipped with a physical aperture ring with a Command position and an Auto position for intuitive operation.

Filling the role of a standard lens is the GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR, which offers a 50mm equivalent focal length in 35mm format. It uses one ED element and is compact, measuring just 3.3 x 2.8" and weighing only 14.2 ounces. A more specialized option is the telephoto GF 120mm f/4 Macro R LM OIS WR, equivalent to 95mm. This lens can achieve a 1:2 magnification ratio for close-up images, and utilizes three ED elements for sharp imagery with minimal aberrations. It also is equipped with a fast and silent linear AF motor and built-in optical image stabilization. The third lens of the bunch is the GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR, which offers a wide-angle 25-51mm equivalent focal-length range. A constant f/4 aperture grants consistent quality throughout the range, while three aspheric elements, one ED lens, and one super ED lens combat aberrations and maximize sharpness. Also, it features internal focusing and uses a silent linear AF motor.

Fujifilm GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1283431-REG/fujifilm_gf_63mm_f_2_8_r.html

Fujifilm G Mount

50mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/32

One Extra-Low Dispersion Element

Fluorine-Coated Front Element

Dust- and Weather-Sealed Construction

Command Position on Aperture Ring

Fujifilm GF 120mm f/4 Macro R LM OIS WR Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1283433-REG/fujifilm_gf_120mm_f_4_macro.html

Fujifilm G Mount

95mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/32

Three Extra-Low Dispersion Elements

Maximum Magnification: 1:2

Minimum Focusing Distance: 1.5'

Linear AF Motor, Floating Focus System

Optical Image Stabilization

Fluorine-Coated Front Element

Dust- and Weather-Sealed Construction

Fujifilm GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1283432-REG/fujifilm_gf_32_64mm_f_4_r.html

Fujifilm G Mount

25-51mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/32

Three Aspherical Elements

One Super ED Element, One ED Element

Linear AF Motor and Internal Focusing

Fluorine-Coated Front Element

Dust- and Weather-Sealed Construction

Command Position on Aperture Ring

Additional accessories for the G system include a VG-GFX1 Vertical Battery Grip, which can hold a second battery pack for extended shooting times, and offers vertical control and comfort. An AC-15V AC Adapter can be used with the grip to provide constant power, as well as simultaneously charge the battery. For users looking to adapt lenses, Fujifilm has released its own H Mount Adapter G, which is designed specifically to work with the nine Super EBC Fujinon HC lenses and teleconverter. The lenses require manual focusing, but will support electronic communication for using the leaf shutter at sync speeds up to 1/800 second, controlling the aperture via the camera body, and sending Exif data. A removable tripod foot is included. Another more specialized adapter is the View Camera Adapter G for most 4x5 systems. This lets users equip the GFX 50S as if it were a digital back, and can be set up for triggering either the camera or the lens shutter.

