Fulcrum Partners Becomes an Independent Member of BDO Alliance USA

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Fulcrum Partners LLC, one of the nation's largest executive benefits advisories, has joined the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals. As an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, Fulcrum Partners is positioned to expand its services, drawing on the resources of BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation's leading professional services firms, and other Alliance members.

"We believe the executive benefits consultants at Fulcrum Partners share BDO's commitment to exemplary client service," said Michael Horwitz, BDO USA, LLP, Partner and Executive Director of Alliance Services, "and we want to welcome them into the BDO Alliance USA."

The BDO Alliance USA enhances its Member firm capabilities through the availability of supplementary professional services, comprehensive management consulting services, focused industry knowledge, customized state-of-the-art computer systems and internal training programs.

Scott Cahill, Managing Director Fulcrum Partners, said, "We are a wholly independent, member-owned firm, dedicated to helping our clients enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. For over a decade we have leveraged our firm's intellectual capital, experience and broad multidisciplinary industry relationships in serving our clients. Now, as an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, we can significantly increase our resources and relationships, adding access to the technical knowledge and specialty services of BDO USA."

Fulcrum Partners' Managing Director Bruce Brownell observed, "Over the past 15 months our company has increased its management staff and invested in substantial technology upgrades. Becoming an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA allows Fulcrum Partners to also build powerful relationships with firms across the country, which is a perfect fit for our aggressive growth plan."

About Fulcrum Partners LLC

Fulcrum Partners LLC (www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com) is one of the nation's leading and largest executive benefits consultancies. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Portland, Oregon; and Washington D.C.

Securities offered through Registered Representatives of ValMark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC, 130 Springside Drive, Suite 300, Akron, OH 44333-2431, 1-800-765-5201. Investment Advisory Services offered through ValMark Advisers, Inc., which is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Fulcrum Partners LLC is a separate entity from ValMark Securities, Inc. and ValMark Advisers, Inc.

About the BDO Alliance USA

The BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals. The BDO Alliance USA presents an opportunity for these firms, by accessing the resources of BDO USA, LLP and other Alliance members, to expand services to their clients without jeopardizing their existing relationships or their autonomy. The BDO Alliance USA was developed to provide Member firms with an alternative strategy for gaining competitive advantage in the face of a changing business landscape. The Alliance represents an opportunity for BDO to enhance relationships with reputable firms that share a mutual business understanding. The BDO Alliance USA is a subsidiary of BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership.

About BDO USA, LLP

For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and 500 independent Alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 1,400 offices in over 150 countries. BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms.