Fulcrum Partners Chicago Expands Web Presence of Fulcrum Partners LLC

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Fulcrum Partners LLC, a leading executive benefits advisory, has launched the website, Fulcrum Partners Chicago (www.fulcrumpartnerschicago.com). The targeted website went live earlier this month. The microsite is the sixth dedicated web domain utilized by the company to expand its online presence and enhance its visibility.

Tom Chisholm, Managing Director Fulcrum Partners Chicago, said, "Our business is in high-growth mode. Companies and individuals are in great need of effective benefits strategies. We want to make our strong and experienced team readily accessible, to help organizations maximize the effectiveness of their nonqualified deferred compensation plans, improve continuity and increase earnings. Every client we serve represents a unique relationship and a customized strategy we develop exclusively for that client."

Recognized as one of the largest executive benefits consultancies in the U.S., Fulcrum Partners has twelve nationwide offices. Other microsites for Fulcrum Partners include: Fulcrum Partners Ponte Vedra Beach, (Jacksonville) Florida (www.fulcrumpartnerspontevedrabeach.com); Fulcrum Partners Washington D.C. (www.fulcrumpartnerswashingtondc.com); Fulcrum Partners Houston (www.fulcrumpartnershouston.com); Fulcrum Partners Orlando (www.fulcrumpartnersorlando.com); and Fulcrum Partners Los Angeles (www.fulcrumpartnerslosangeles.com).

Kenny DePaola, a Financial Consultant at the company's Chicago office, added, "The website for Fulcrum Partners Chicago does not take the place of our primary website at www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com. Instead, it enhances our visibility as a nationwide company while allowing us to provide information specific to our Chicago office."

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. The company reviews and evaluates executive benefit structures, benchmarking existing benefits plans against a company's designated comparator group and against best practices. Equipped with this data, Fulcrum Partners advises companies on strategies to help attract and retain top talent through deferred compensation planning that benefits both the company and its executives. Founded in 2007, today Fulcrum Partners has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Orlando, Florida; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Portland, Oregon; and Washington D.C.

Securities offered through Registered Representatives of ValMark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC, 130 Springside Drive, Suite 300, Akron, OH 44333-2431, 1-800-765-5201.Investment Advisory Services offered through ValMark Advisers, Inc., which is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Fulcrum Partners LLC is a separate entity from ValMark Securities, Inc. and ValMark Advisers, Inc.