Fulcrum Partners Houston Led by Executive Benefits Pioneers

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Fulcrum Partners LLC executive benefits advisory is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and honoring its nationwide team of managing directors. Although the organization is reaching its first decade, its leadership averages 30+ years of experience in executive compensation and benefits, including the nearly 40-year partnership of Gus Comiskey Jr. and Stephen M. Kaufman, founders of Fulcrum Partners Houston. Both Gus and Stephen are native Houstonians and second-generation insurance industry professionals.

"Our fathers," said Stephen Kaufman, "competed with each other in the general insurance business. Gus and I competed some, in the early days, then decided to partner to work together in what was at that time a new business, that of designing supplemental executive benefits and using special insurance products to finance those liabilities. That was in February 1978. Next year we'll celebrate 40 years of partnership."

Gus Comiskey added, "As founding members of M Financial, we were pioneers in the early days of the executive benefits business. We built Comiskey Kaufman, Inc. into the Southwest's leading executive benefits consulting firm, reaching a peak of 41 employees. We sold CKI to Clark Consulting in 2002, joining the company as managing directors of the company's Southwest Region. When Clark ceased being in the business, we joined Fulcrum Partners, along with the other Clark consultants."

Today, Fulcrum Partners LLC has thirteen offices located coast to coast, from Washington D.C. to Hawaii. You can learn more about the services provided by Fulcrum Partners Houston by contacting 713-623-8700, or find out more about the entire Fulcrum Partners team at www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com/team.

Fulcrum Partners LLC (www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com) is one of the nation's leading and largest executive benefits consultancies. Fulcrum Partners is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL in 2007, the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Portland, Oregon; and Washington D.C.

