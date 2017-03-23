PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Not only is Fulcrum Partners LLC celebrating a decade of service as a leading U.S. executive benefits advisory, this year the company's California office is expanding to a second location in a move the firm has branded as a "Back to the Beach" initiative.

With nationwide offices, from Washington, D.C. to Honolulu, HI., Fulcrum Partners has experienced extensive growth since its founding in 2004. Now recognized as one of the nation's leading and largest providers of executive benefits consulting services, the company's aggressive growth continues as Fulcrum Partners Los Angeles expands with new offices in Newport Beach, California.

Managing Directors Phil Currie, Jr., and Paul Murray and Financial Consultant Adam Monson view the change as a unique conduit for both professional and personal growth.

Fulcrum Partners Managing Director Phil Currie, Jr., originally opened the company's Los Angeles office, but never lost his desire to return to life at Newport Beach. Phil said, "At Fulcrum Partners, we are continually assessing how we can deliver better service to our clients. For our deferred compensation consultants in the Los Angeles office, launching Fulcrum Partners Newport Beach has changed the way we operate, energized our creativity and positioned us to take a fresh look at opportunities in integrated executive compensation and institutional benefits financing."

Managing Director Paul Murray observed, "A change in venue often brings a change in perspective. California is a rich and diverse economic climate, from agriculture to energy to technology. We couldn't be more excited about our move "Back to the Beach," and our expanded accessibility for our west coast clients. Our clients and vendor partners are clearly enthusiastic about it too."

Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach (Jacksonville), Florida, the company now has thirteen offices coast-to-coast. As part of a year-long anniversary celebration, Fulcrum Partners is marking the milestone with a commemorative 10-year logo and is honoring each of its nationwide offices.

To learn more about the executive benefits services provided by Fulcrum Partners Los Angeles and Newport Beach, contact 213.438.6382. Find out more about the Fulcrum Partners executive benefits advisory team at http://www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com/team/.

