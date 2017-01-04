Fulham Introduces Energy Efficient LED High Bay Retrofit Kit

New Programmable LED Retrofit Kit Replaces 400W HID Lights with New, Programmable, Surface-Mount LED DC Module that Fits Any High Bay Refractor

HAWTHORNE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, has released a new LED High Bay Retrofit Kit designed specifically for use in warehouses, hangars, gymnasiums, or any building where 400W HID high bay lighting is traditionally used. The new LED High Bay Retrofit Kit includes an LED driver, lens, and the newly released 300W Surface-Mount LED DC Module to deliver energy-savings illumination in a programmable design. This Kit is DLC listed and UL Classified for field installations, and can qualify for many utility rebate programs.

The LED High Bay Retrofit kit is suitable for both high bay and low bay installations and can fit any acrylic refractor with a diameter of 10 to 10.75 inches. The surface-mount LED driver is rated for 120V to 277V applications and consumes substantially less power, even 20 percent less than conventional LEDs while delivering the same brightness. There also is a built-in heat sink for integrated thermal management. Field installation can be made in five to 10 minutes with four-point installation.

"Low power requirements and long operating life make LEDs ideal for high bay applications," said Edwin Reyes, Product Director of LED Light Sources for Fulham. "Our new LED High Bay Retrofit Kit also features the latest surface mount LED chip package and driver for programmable power efficiency. This Retrofit Kit is perfect for any industrial setting and the LEDs can be tuned for optimal illumination as well as low-power performance. The thermal feedback feature between driver and module allows for best reliability in the industry."

The kit uses Fulham's new constant current, 300W non-Class 2 round LED DC module with surface mounted LEDs. The LED driver features 0-10V smooth dimming with a maximum input power of 220W and an output of 26,300 lumens, including instantaneous on/off with no power up required. The driver also can be programmed from 200W down to 80W for multiple applications and minimize power consumption. The LED retrofit kit also is compatible with many daylight harvesting controls, occupancy sensors, and building automation systems.

