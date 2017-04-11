Fulham Introduces New LED Exit Signs Designed for Outdoor and Wet Applications

New FireHorse Wet Location Exit Sign and Exit Sign/Emergency Light Combo Unit Feature Slim Design and Remote Head Capability

HAWTHORNE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, has added two new Wet Location LED Exit Signs to its FireHorse emergency lighting product line. The new, UL 924-listed products feature slim enclosures that are resistant to non-hazardous dust environments, corrosive atmospheres, hose-down water spray, or splashing water.

The FHEX26 Wet Location LED Exit Sign features energy-saving LEDs with a maintenance-free NiCd battery that provides 90 minutes of emergency lighting. The sign is double-sided and housed in a 12.625-inch by 8.125-inch corrosion and impact-resistant thermoplastic casing.

The FHEC34 Wet Location LED Exit Sign/Emergency Light Combo Unit is a double-faced LED exit sign in a compact enclosure that measures 12.563 inches wide by 8.063 inches high. It features two 3.6V, 1.17W weatherproof plastic lamp heads to provide egress path lighting in case of power failure. The lamps provide a maximum initial light output of 170.6 lumens, and during emergency operation, the unit relies on a NiCd battery to deliver 90 minutes of emergency illumination.

"Our new series of FireHorse wet location emergency lights are designed to provide LED energy savings and offer a compact design so they can be installed almost anywhere, which simplifies inventory for both installers and wholesalers," said Russ Sharer, Vice President of Global Marketing for Fulham. "They also have remote capable versions, which means that our FHEM12RH remote heads lights can be added for higher output. We see a big demand for these in hospitals, schools, office buildings, and other applications where exterior emergency signs are needed, or where signs need to be waterproof to withstand sprinkler systems and other environmental hazards."

The new FireHorse Wet Location LED Exit Signs are available with either red or green lettering. Remote capable versions provide up to 3W of power for 90 minutes to run additional lamp heads. Both signs are designed for 120/277VAC input, and come with a five-year warranty.

Fulham's line of FireHorse emergency lighting units are available from Fulham locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.fulham.com.

